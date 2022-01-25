James Madison coach Sean O’Regan made it official on Tuesday, announcing his Dukes will play the entire 2021-22 season without one of the CAA’s top guards.
Peyton McDaniel, who earned the 2021 CAA Rookie of the Year award after averaging more than 12 points per game her first season at JMU, has yet to suit up for the Dukes this season, suffering an injury in late October.
O’Regan had held out hope she might return for conference play, but with the Dukes now six games into the 18-game CAA schedule, the decision was made to make this a redshirt season for McDaniel, who has four more years of eligibility remaining.
“We finally settled into that we are going to redshirt Peyton McDaniel,” O’Regan said during his weekly press conference. “As sad as that makes me feel, it’s the right move with where she is at health wise. As unfortunate as that is, I think there can be a silver lining too in that with the COVID year this kid could have four full years left. That would be pretty awesome to me.”
McDaniel, a Birdsboro, Penn., product, shot 32 percent from 3-point range last season and also averaged nearly five rebounds per game.
The Dukes are scheduled to play Hofstra and Northeastern at the Atlantic Union Bank Center this weekend and could also be without another second-year freshman, Claire Neff. Neff, who is JMU’s second-leading scorer in conference play at 11.5 points per game, has missed three straight games after going down late in a loss at Towson.
“I don’t have official word on Clarie,” O’Regan said. “We’re still waiting on the final word. I thought I would have that by today, but we’re waiting on final word and I don’t want to say if it’s not final.”
With health issues mounting, the Dukes have gotten more use out of their first-year players than anticipated. Forwards Mikaya Tynes and Sherese Pittman each joined the JMU roster this season while guard Bailey Williams practiced with the Dukes in the summer of 2020, but opted out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns.
During the preseason, O’Regan suspected it might be hard for any of them to crack JMU’s regular rotation with a full assortment of players available. And though all three average less than seven minutes per game, each have been called into action in close games the past few weeks.
Tynes provided four points off the bench in a narrow victory at UNC Wilmington last week.
“They have done well,” O’Regan said. “I give them a lot of credit. During the break we don’t have male practice players, so they are responsible for being the scout team almost everyday. They work really hard at that. Sherese came in and gave us a couple minutes in the Charleston game when Kiki (Jefferson) had fouls. Mikaya has really surprised us and the same way with Bailey. I think she was one of the main reasons we won the Elon game.”
JMU returns to the court Friday night against Hofstra with a 7 p.m. tip at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
