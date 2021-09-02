There’s reverence in Charles Haley’s voice as he recalls the relationships he forged with two leaders of men who helped position him to accomplish what he desired to achieve.
Through the phone, Haley, now nearly 36 years removed from his college days and more than two decades retired from the National Football League, ponders reasons he can’t quite grasp about why Challace McMillin and Bill Walsh were drawn to him.
McMillin was the first coach in James Madison history and Walsh was the former legendary headman of the San Francisco 49ers.
“Coach Mac and Bill were the same for me,” said Haley, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and five-time Super Bowl champion. “They were both the same because Coach Mac followed me my whole career and he inspired me all the time to keep moving forward. Bill Walsh, after my career, called me all the time to help me get jobs or do whatever, and even three days before he died, he called me and asked, ‘What can I do for you?’
“With both of those guys, I don’t understand the love that they gave me, because that’s something I believe you have to earn and I didn’t think I earned love like that.”
Haley said he knew he had their respect because of his work ethic, but the grace in which they treated him stretched beyond the gridiron itself. And with every detail Haley revealed about his unlikely climb from JMU — which he still sometimes refers to as Madison College — to NFL stardom, he points to how those two pacers of the sideline ignited him ahead.
Getting To College
McMillin and JMU assistant coach Danny Wilmer recruited Haley to play for the Dukes, even though it took extra effort. Haley played at tiny William Campbell High and grew up in the small, rural community of Gladys in Campbell County.
“I was thinking that I’d work in a factory just like my parents or work on a farm or something like that,” Haley said. “It never crossed my mind that I’d have the opportunity to go to college.”
JMU’s initial pursuit of Haley failed, he said, when the college sent paperwork and recruiting brochures to Haley and his brother at the high school. William Campbell never relayed the info to the Haleys.
Wilmer eventually made the drive to Gladys to talk with Haley, his brother and his parents and offered Haley and his brother each a scholarship.
“The [high school] guidance counselor never told us we had an opportunity, so we never had the opportunity to prepare for that,” Haley said. “We just took basic courses so we could get a high school degree. And then we found out during our senior year that we would have a chance to go to college, but we weren’t prepared for that and my brother didn’t take that opportunity because he felt like he would fail. But I didn’t want to work in factories and I didn’t want to work on farms. I was tired of that labor and smelling like cow manure, so I took advantage of the opportunity.”
Haley said Liberty College, now Liberty University, also offered him a scholarship. Larger programs inevitably came calling, too, wanting him to play tight end after he shined at the position during a high school all-star game. But he was set on playing defense and fulfilling the pledge he made to McMillin and Wilmer.
“You know, I don’t like getting hit,” Haley said with a chuckle. “I like hitting other people, and Madison committed to me that I’d play middle linebacker, so that was one of the biggest things. And, you know what, I didn’t believe I could make it in a big school.”
Following McMillin’s Lead
It wasn’t the football that worried Haley in his transition to college. It was everything else that came along with attending college.
He said he wasn’t a people person at all, and was at the same time unsure about whether or not he’d be able to handle the academics.
But McMillin, Haley said, didn’t let him flounder.
“He didn’t talk down to you,” Haley said. “He talked to you. He talked to me kind of like my mom did and about how God wants me to be and how I should deal with things, because I was an angry guy when I came out of high school. I didn’t like anybody and I tried to punish the world. But he was the one that got me to open my fist up and try to be normal.”
McMillin, who served JMU even after his coaching career as a sports psychologist and professor, followed through on the promise he made Haley’s mother when he recruited Haley.
“He took a big chance on me,” Haley said. “I was not equipped to go to college. I was reading three grade levels behind and everything was extremely hard. But he told my momma that I was going to graduate and he held me to it. And you know, that was the hardest thing I ever did in my life, get my college degree.
“And as I tell people, that’s why I gave [JMU] my Hall of Fame bust because that was a struggle to get that college degree, but having a man like Coach Mac inspired me and pushed me to get that thing.”
On the field, Haley was tremendous from the start.
As a freshman in 1982, the linebacker’s eight tackles and two sacks propelled JMU to knock off Division I-A Virginia, 21-17, during a September contest in Charlottesville. He was named Eastern College Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week for his effort.
His dominance only became more forceful from then on, seemingly recording more tackles one week after the next. He said his lone regret from his Madison days is he didn’t take the time to get to know his teammates better.
“I was more about who Charles Haley was,” he said, “and I just kept to myself because with the things I did on the field I always felt like I couldn’t have a relationship with people just because of the violence I brought on the field. So, I felt like part of the team, but not part of the people on the team.”
Haley tallied 506 tackles for his career, which still stands as the school’s all-time record for takedowns. As a senior in 1985, Haley put on a clinic in a November home bout against Georgia Southern — the eventual national champion — when he blocked a punt to setup a touchdown, forced a fumble, had a sack and recorded three pass breakups. That season he became JMU’s first ever Division I-AA All-American, setting the stage for the pro future he didn’t know he’d have at the time.
“So, we played U.Va. back-to-back years,” Haley said. “And my freshman year, I had the great game, but we played a great game with them the next year and they beat us.
“But I’ve got to give their head coach [George Welsh] at that time a shout out, because he told the guys at the 49ers that there was this guy across the mountain and he’s a linebacker and you should take a look at him. I just want to give [Welsh] a thank you for doing that for me.”
San Francisco was one of two NFL clubs along with the New York Giants, Haley said, to visit JMU to work him out ahead of the 1986 NFL Draft.
“I didn’t look toward tomorrow. I just loved the game a lot,” Haley said. “I didn’t think I had a chance even when the 49ers, Giants and those people came out to scout me and have me run. They had me do it once and then no one talked to me after that, so I didn’t realize I had a chance to go anywhere. I didn’t realize that they thought I was a diamond in the rough, and that they just didn’t want anyone else to get word or bring me up, so that no else could [draft] me.”
Walsh’s Genius
While Haley didn’t know how the NFL Draft would play out, Walsh kept alert about when to draft the defender from JMU.
“As the scouts say, [Walsh] walked in and watched eight, nine plays of me,” Haley said, “and then told them to draft me. So, he had faith in me.”
The 49ers selected Haley in the fourth round with the 96th overall pick. He was only 200 pounds upon graduating from JMU, so he said the 49ers weren’t 100 percent sure how to use him even though they believed he could help them.
During that era of the game and at his size, he wasn’t big enough to play traditional linebacker like he did mostly with the Dukes. San Francisco decided they wanted to use him off the edge to pressure opposing quarterback, so he played outside linebacker.
He registered 59 tackles and 12 sacks in his part-time role to earn NFL All-Rookie Team honors. In 1987, Haley’s pass-rushing specialist job was similar, but by the time his third season came around Walsh knew how to pull more from Haley.
“He empowered me by saying, ‘It’s your job to lose,’” Haley said. “I was hungry. I wanted to be the best. I visualized myself being successful. I verbalized it. I told them I was going to be the best and I went out there every game to be the best player to walk out on the field.”
He said the conversations he had with Walsh were meaningful, in spite of those talks never lasting longer than they needed to.
“The thing that he did that no one else did, was Bill knew the names of my wife, my kids and he made it a point to have a relationship with me,” Haley said, “and he never miscommunicated with me because it’d be a couple of sentences and we were good. And no matter what he said, it was never a 30-minute talk, so it was always quick and to the point and we moved on. That was the kind of relationship I really blossomed with.”
Haley always knew where he stood with Walsh and appreciated it.
He spent six seasons during his first stint with San Francisco and won two Super Bowls there, with the first coming in 1988 under Walsh to cap Haley’s first season as a full-time starter. He had 69 tackles and 11.5 sacks that season, and notched two sacks and four tackles in the 49ers’ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Haley aided the 49ers when they captured another championship the following year before playing a key role for the Dallas Cowboys as a defensive end to help them win Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII and XXX.
He held the record for the most Super Bowl championships by a player until Tom Brady won his sixth in Super Bowl LII. Haley was a two-time first-team All-Pro, was selected to five Pro Bowls and finished his NFL career with 100.5 sacks.
“I believe in everything you do that there is a spark,” he said. “Someone has to help you light that fire to help you determine who you’re going to be in life, and I think Coach Mac was the spark for me. Him and Coach Wilmer brought me to Madison and then Coach Mac gave me the opportunity. And well, I took advantage of it and I took what I wanted. But he had to tell me that the job is for me and then the same thing happened with [Walsh] at the 49ers. You’ve got to take advantage of it and that was my attitude toward things.”
