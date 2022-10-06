BRIDGEWATER — Last week, Albert Mensah finally had his time to shine.
Tied at 17 late in the fourth quarter against Hampden-Sydney, Bridgewater recovered a fumble that set the team up in Tigers territory.
With under four minutes to go, Mensah, the senior running back out of Reston, took it to the end zone on an 8-yard rush to ultimately secure the Eagles' 27-17 victory to open Old Dominion Athletic Conference play.
“It’s been real exciting, it’s always great to have a great game like that,” Mensah said. “It’s also hard to get your mind back into the grind mode [and] trying to prepare for the next opponent. You got to wipe the slate clean, you’re 0-0 and you got to get back at it and get ready for the next opponent.”
Through the first four games, the 5-foot-8, 195-pounder has rushed 43 times for 152 yards and three touchdowns. He played five games in his rookie season in 2018. The next year, he played the full 10-game season and accumulated 297 yards and five touchdowns.
Mensah sat out the 2020-2021 season, but returned for 2021 at a new position. He played in two games as a linebacker and recorded one tackle
The Eagles had a lot of depth in the running back department last year, therefore linebacker was Mensah's best chance to see the field, he said.
This year, though, Mensah was back and fully focused on running back because it was a better fit.
“Running back is just way more natural, it comes to me more fluently,” Mensah said. “So they switched me back and it’s improved ever since and here I am now.”
Mensah transitioned back to running back midway through his junior year, saying he was put there in case he was needed. This year, he’s taken more responsibility, citing that the team has dealt with injuries and he’s needed to rise to the occasion.
Despite his short time at linebacker, Mensah feels he’s able to give today’s Bridgewater defense pointers.
“Seeing things from a defensive perspective, now I can see how a defense fits running backs and all that,” Mensah said. “I now know how it looks when a running back is coming, so I can see from both perspectives. I can talk to the defense about that, how it looks on both sides.”
Second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn said that Mensah was a late addition to the roster in 2021. Lemn felt the team needed depth at linebacker and that it was a good transition for Mensah.
When Lemn realized it wasn’t working, he moved Bridgewater’s 2019 second-leading rusher back to his original position.
“We saw he was starting to turn it up as far as his scout reps were going at running back,” Lemn said. “We moved him back over, he rejoined the group and has been a pretty selfless guy, moving up the depth chart each week.”
Lemn said Mensah is a great example of someone who’s been knocked down and battled through adversity. He mentioned how Mensah’s done great things off the field, too, as he’s the radio manager of BCVoice — Bridgewater’s student news site.
“He’s shown that you can play at a really high level, but also be involved on campus in a variety of things and really get the full college experience,” Lemn said.
As Mensah’s senior year continues, he reflected on a collegiate football career that he said has had its ups and downs.
When he’s gone, he said he’ll miss his teammates and the bond they’ve been able to create the most.
“Just having those good times, the team bonding [and] having a guy next to you that you work hard with day in and day out to achieve a goal,” Mensah said. “I’ll miss the team camaraderie. That’s something I’m definitely going to miss as I leave.”
