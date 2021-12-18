James Madison had its perfect opportunity to ride off into the FCS sunset. A final shot to thwart an old nemesis, to earn redemption and play for another national championship while capping the most exciting two months in school history in style.
But the Dukes will have to make its advance to the Football Bowl Subdivision on a sour note after North Dakota State escaped with a 20-14 victory Friday night in Fargo. JMU’s season ends in the national semifinals for the second time in less than a year and at the hands of the Bison for the second time in coach Curt Cignetti’s three seasons.
JMU rallied to take a third-quarter lead after a miserable first half. Antwane Wells Jr. hauled in a potential game-winning reception late in the fourth quarter, but landed out of bounds with his knee just on the white end zone sideline.
Shortly after that NDSU’s Destin Talbert used his left arm to keep away JMU receiver Reggie Brown while hauling in an interception with his right. The two picks by JMU quarterback Cole Johnson doubled his total for the season and both came as the Dukes were poised to score.
On the other side, NDSU fullback Hunter Luepke had the game of his life, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the Bison’s total yardage as well as two receiving touchdowns. This is the way it’s always gone for JMU against NDSU, the 2016 victory at the Fargodome excepted. But at times it seemed like this Dukes squad might be destined to leave FCS on a much higher note.
“Antwane’s catch…it’s a game of inches,” Cignetti said when it was all over. “It’s disappointing. We’re excited to go FBS and begin that transition, but I feel terrible for our seniors that wanted that ring this year.”
JMU’s move to the FBS and the Sun Belt Conference is the right decision at the right time for the football program and the university as a whole. One game, win or lose, was never going to change that.
But it sure does take a significant amount of shine off what had been a full month and a half of celebration in Harrisonburg knowing North Dakota State can forever hang this over the Dukes. JMU was an excellent FCS program, but it was never a dynasty.
James Madison is about to enter a Sun Belt East Division with fellow former FCS powerhouses Georgia Southern, Appalachian State and Marshall saddled with the knowledge it never surpassed the success of those schools at the lower level of Division I. All three of those programs made the move up after spending at least a few years as the clear-cut top dog in FCS, or as it was once known, Division I-AA.
JMU, as great as the 21st century has been for the Dukes, never quite reached that status and the Bison were the reason why. Friday night was an opportunity to even the score. Sure, the Dukes were not going to be able to officially win the all-time series after NDSU won three of the first four meetings.
But winning a second postseason game in Fargo when no other program has ever done it would have been equally as impressive as the Bison’s three neutral site wins. A victory on the way out as North Dakota State has no clear geographic path to the FBS itself would have led JMU to the Sun Belt with flair.
Because let’s face it, this was a semifinal battle, but it should have been the national championship. These were clearly the best two FCS teams in the country heading into the weekend and the Bison will be a favorite in the actual title game.
Has North Dakota State reached the point where just the logo on its helmet creates a significant advantage? JMU was more impressive in its quarterfinal victory against No. 6 Montana than the Bison were versus East Tennessee State. The Dukes might have been the more talented team.
But North Dakota State was in JMU’s collective head before the playoff even began. As soon as the regular season ended, Dukes players and coaches were talking about if JMU or NDSU would get the all-important No. 2 seed and home field advantage in the semis.
The next day, when the playoff field was announced on ESPN, a Bison highlight came on to open the selection show and a JMU player spit out the words “get them off the screen” with more than a little venom.
“I think the playoff system is great,” Cignetti said of the FCS. “I think the rankings are a little arbitrary. In the spring we’re No. 1 and drop to three. We’re No. 2 and drop to three. We play Sam Houston at our place or play this game at our place, what do you think would have happened?”
The Dukes weren’t unfocused in their first two playoff games, the opposite actually, but the aura of the Bison hung over the entire postseason run. For that matter, all the success JMU has enjoyed over the past decade was forced to exist under a North Dakota State cloud.
It’s likely not a coincidence the JMU team that took the field in the first half didn’t resemble the Dukes we’d come to know and Luepke, who unlike many other players on the field didn’t have any FBS interest out of high school, tore apart the JMU defense all night.
Now North Dakota State will hang over the Dukes for a lot longer. Old Dominion, Appalachian State and Marshall are JMU’s big rivals now and by this time next year those games will carry greater meaning.
But this is an all-time heartbreaker, and the argument that JMU had completely outgrown the FCS rings just a bit more hollow without one more national championship, or even another title game appearance, on the way out.
Again, that’s not to say JMU is making the wrong move. The Dukes are about to join true peers and rivals, make more money and gain more exposure. The relationship with the Colonial Athletic Association was fractured to the point JMU had to get out one way or another and the Sun Belt was by far the best option.
But don’t think for a second that going out this way won’t sting for a long while.
