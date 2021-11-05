RICHMOND — Here's an idea, just pretend like this never happened. Vote again.
If you have even a casual interest in sports in this country, by now you've seen the news that earlier this week the Colonial Athletic Association voted to keep Sun Belt Conference-bound James Madison out of its league championships. All the major media outlets in the nation have taken the CAA to task for it.
Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde is a last bastion of the old media, standing at the defense of NCAA rules and amateurism. ESPN's Jay Bilas is the NCAA's harshest critic. Barstool Sports simply exists as a haven for bros in arrested development.
The one thing they all agree on is that punishing JMU athletes for a no-brainer of an administrative decision is ridiculous.
Even fans of current and former CAA teams who see JMU's leaders as hypocritical reluctantly agree this isn't the right way to handle it.
Yes, Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne has in the past supported the CAA bylaw that allows this. Yes, JMU president Jonathan Alger was on a committee that banned Oklahoma State's basketball team from the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday.
Roll your eyes at these men all you want, keeping JMU out of the conference tournaments does nothing to discourage their actions. Conference realignment will continue. This bylaw has never stopped a school from leaving the CAA.
It only keeps players from playing.
But even setting aside the right and wrong of it, this is just a huge miscalculation by the CAA council of presidents.
Sure, JMU was capable of winning the CAA's automatic bid to a variety of well-watched NCAA playoffs. It's understandable to not want March Madness to serve as a national reminder the Dukes are bolting.
The Big 12 will go through the same thing if Oklahoma makes the College Football Playoff.
But those minor embarrassments are nothing compared to the CAA's current public relations nightmare. In a nation that can't agree what science means, everyone is united against the Colonial Athletic Association.
And it won't blow over fast. Basketball season starts next week. Bilas is going to be all over your TV, and anyone who thinks he ever stops beating the drum on this kind of issue hasn't watched the sport.
JMU's men are picked by several publications to finish first in the CAA. If the Dukes are near the top of the standings, then bracketologists must explain the situation in every article or TV segment.
But there is a simple solution. Vote again to waive the outdated bylaw. The first one was a hypothetical exercise anyway. The presidents voted on what to do should a school announce a departure.
JMU hadn't actually done that yet. So call another vote next week after the Dukes' intentions are official.
The CAA officials are blessed. People don't often make a mistake this big that's so easily fixed.
A re-vote on Monday would be in time to salvage the rest of the CAA's fall championships. The men's soccer tournament, of which JMU is the three-time reigning champ, starts Thursday.
Just vote again.
