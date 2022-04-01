Duke, North Carolina, Villanova and Kansas will all play on a neutral court in front of more than 70,000 fans this weekend at the Final Four in New Orleans. Behind the scenes, Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill has home court advantage.
Gill’s office, along with the rest of the Sun Belt headquarters, is inside the SuperDome, meaning the entire Division I college sports world is coming to him. Anyone who has paid attention to the way he quietly and confidently maneuvered through the latest round of conference realignment understands this is another good opportunity for the league that adds James Madison, Old Dominion, Marshall and Southern Miss this summer to an already impressive list of schools.
This is college basketball’s big weekend, but as Gill and his staff essentially play host to their counterparts from every other conference, one has to imagine there will be at least some informal football discussion. More specifically, talks about where to go with the College Football Playoff.
Taking the FBS postseason tournament from four teams to at least 12 seemed likely before the issue was tabled in February, largely because the alliance between the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 blocked it.
The Sun Belt has improved its football product so dramatically over the past decade that it has gone from clear bottom-tier league to the Sun Belt East, which JMU will be a part of, becoming arguably the most competitive division in the country.
Getting to 12 playoff teams, if not eventually 16, would be great for college football as a whole, but perhaps no conference has more to gain than the Sun Belt. It can be difficult for the league to land top-tier bowl tie-ins on its own, but the expanded playoff would open up new postseason possibilities and a share of the likely multi-billion dollar television contract that will come with it.
But expansion won’t happen before 2026, and that is just about the only thing that hasn’t gone Gill’s way in the past couple of years.
“Seems like everyone says they’re committed to expand the CFP, but it’s hard to believe that because we can’t expand the CFP,” Gill told the Associated Press in February, a rare moment of outward frustration in otherwise celebratory times for his league.
The rest of the Power 5 conferences worry about the SEC, winner of four of the past five CFP titles, gaining even more strength with the opportunity to earn multiple bids in a 12-team field. But frankly the SEC is fine with the four-team model and might not be so flexible when it’s time to try again for expansion in a few years.
The distance between the sides might only grow with time, which is why it could be key for Gill to have all of college sports power brokers on his turf this weekend. No, Gill won’t be the most powerful college sports figure in New Orleans, far from it. But he’s got a track record of convincing people to share his vision.
Gill thrives when it comes to working a room and handling situations behind the scenes. That was apparent during the realignment saga. During his visits to Harrisonburg, JMU athletic employees have appeared downright smitten with the former Richmond athletic director turned Sun Belt head honcho. And you know James Madison folks don’t usually like dishing out compliments to anything associated with the Spiders.
While Gill was quietly handling business, his counterpart at Conference USA Judy Macleod, botched realignment every step of the way, from alienating JMU during the courtship process to embarrassingly releasing a football schedule including ODU, Southern Miss and Marshall knowing full well those teams had no intention of playing another season in CUSA.
That’s all to say the Sun Belt is in good hands with a skilled commissioner whom the university presidents actually allow to do his job. You can bet Gill will point out how the 68-team hoops field managed to provide exciting early-round games, a glorious Cinderella run by Saint Peter’s and yet still ends in a sold out Final Four with name-brand teams that could potentially set TV ratings records.
Now imagine that same concept applied to the more popular college football product.
The ball is in Gill’s court, which can only be a good thing for the Sun Belt and its growing number of fans.
