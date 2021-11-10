Monday, during the teleconference for CAA football coaches, James Madison football coach Curt Cignetti offered up some words of wisdom. “Sometimes young people make better decisions than older people.”
He didn’t even realize at the time how dedicated the conference’s presidents were to proving him right. The divorce between JMU and the Colonial Athletic Association has become unimaginably ugly. Until this week, there was plenty of blame to go around.
But in the past two days, the presidents and chancellors of the remaining nine CAA schools have taken the debate beyond sports-related back-and-forth boo-hoos among fans and called into question whether they should have a place in academia at all.
Drexel’s Jon Frye, UNC Wilmington’s Zito Sartarelli, Hofstra’s Susan Poser, Northeastern’s Joseph Auon, Delaware’s Dennis Assanis, Towson’s Kim Schatzel, Elon’s Connie Ledoux Book, Charleston’s Andrew Hsu and Katherine Rowe of William & Mary showed nothing but blatant disrespect for not only student-athletes at JMU, but those representing each one of their own schools and dozens of other NCAA institutions coast-to-coast.
Some background: When JMU announced it was leaving the CAA for the Sun Belt Conference, an existing bylaw that bans an outgoing school from competing for CAA championships was enforced.
As dozens of schools from more than 10 conferences prepare to move in the latest wave of conference realignment, the CAA is the only league sticking to such a rule. Some say the CAA is petty. Some say JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne and President Jonathan Alger are hypocrites. But that finger pointing is last week’s news.
It was this week that the CAA leadership acted in an egregious enough manner to make that debate irrelevant.
A group called Athletes Unite, formed by athletes at James Madison, first organized a peaceful protest on the field at JMU’s homecoming football game on Saturday. Sunday and Monday, they collected more than 1,100 signatures from other college athletes around the country. The list included representatives of every other CAA school.
First thing Tuesday morning, the petition, along with a letter from Athletes Unite, was delivered to each university president as well as the CAA’s league headquarters in Richmond. The athletes pleaded their case for the conference to reconsider before the men’s soccer tournament was scheduled to start on Thursday.
Hours later, Athletes Unite had not heard from any of the school presidents, but a leader of the JMU group had spoken to CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio and said she was pleased with his response. Shortly thereafter, she was informed the conference leadership would meet that afternoon and the players agreed to cease public hostilities.
It should be noted that Athletes Unite is working independently of the JMU athletic department. At this point, JMU employees have been excluded from the proceedings by both sides.
Frankly, early Tuesday there wasn’t a lot of hope the petition would do much good, even after a meeting was called. But as the evening wore on and no decision had been announced, the gut feelings around the Atlantic Union Bank Center — where most JMU employees and a large chunk of the student-athletes were watching the Dukes women’s basketball team beat Virginia — began to shift.
If they hadn’t come back with a quick no, that must mean they are giving the petition some real thought, right? If the soccer tournament started in less than 48 hours and they hadn’t announced anything, it had to be because they are working out the details of a reinstatement, no?
That the presidents were simply ghosting not only the JMU students, but their own athletes who signed the petition as well, that possibility seemed well beyond extreme.
But with the CAA, you have to expect the unfathomable.
Reached by phone Wednesday morning, D’Antonio told the Daily News-Record that even acknowledging a meeting had occurred constituted confidential information. He also said that “if” a letter had been received it “would receive a cordial response in a timely manner.”
In other words, the athletes had been duped. The presidents’ council called a meeting simply as a ruse to get Athletes Unite to back off until it was too late to make a change. The players acted in good faith and paused their social media and public relations campaigns, only to be blown off long enough that at this point even lawyering up is probably futile.
To D’Antonio’s credit, he’s the only person in a CAA leadership position willing to pick up the phone and talk to the athletes or the media. In my four years covering the conference, he’s always been available for even the most uncomfortable of conversations. Wednesday was the first time he wasn’t straightforward in his answer.
But with each league controversy it seems as though the presidents’ primary motivation for even employing a commissioner is to allow someone else to take the heat for their own unpopular decisions. If D’Antonio has ever managed to sway the council in a positive direction, it’s not apparent.
Everyone involved in ignoring the student-athletes needs to be held to the fire on this one. It’s difficult to imagine how these presidents could ever look their students in the eye and say they actually care about their input.
More than 1,000 students simply asked to have a conversation, and instead they were treated as pawns in a petty ivory tower squabble.
Doing so was not just despicable, it was stupid. In the process of holding off the athletes for an extra day, the presidents all but assured their long national PR nightmare will continue. And the battle with JMU’s administration isn’t likely to end even if it too went on pause long enough to let the players make their case.
The fury over JMU’s national television basketball games being pulled from the CAA schedule is real, but simmered on the back burner until after the petition was delivered. One JMU athlete said they feared they were simply in over their head if they decided to make theirs a legal battle, but the university has its lawyers on retainer and isn’t exactly eager to continue to provide the CAA its highest-rated content for FloSports.
But that’s getting back to the petty administrative bickering, the kind of thing that can obscure the real atrocity of university leadership making it clear the students-athletes who function as their schools’ greatest marketing and fundraising tool never actually mattered to them as people at all.
By around 6 p.m. Wednesday night the CAA finally sent out a press release recognizing the meeting happened and essentially blaming JMU's administration for the entire ordeal while asking for respectful relationship the rest of the year.
(1) comment
This is typical of such a bush league conference. Starting with an egotistical attention starved commissioner, to a weak conference that will dwindle into oblivion, the CAA has tarnished its reputation. Hopefully potential athletes at the CAA schools will realize what they are dealing with and avoid those schools at all costs. It's time to rip off the CAA patches from the uniforms, remove it from the stadiums and courts, and remove anything CAA from campus. The CAA has always been a joke, and since Tom Yeager left office it has really deteriorated. Good riddance to the CAA, Joey D, and the remaining schools in the conference.
