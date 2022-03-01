Even though sport wagering has never been more legal or accessible, I hesitate to gamble on the outcomes of games. Too many crazy, inexplicable things can happen to sway the result, especially in college sports.
Off the field, though, when it comes to the power struggle between the Sun Belt Conference and Conference USA, please tell me where I can put money on the Sun Belt to win. Several factors are in the SBC’s favor, but most importantly, the Sun Belt has ESPN behind it. And in these situations, one should never bet against the four-letter network as it has been manipulating these maneuverings for decades now.
The Sun Belt played it cool for two weeks since Conference USA released a 2022 football schedule that included Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss. Those three schools all informed CUSA they intended to join the Sun Belt at the end of June, the same time as James Madison. Conference USA insists they owe the league one more year. The Sun Belt sat quietly until Tuesday when the league released its own schedule.
The March 1 schedule release is an annual Sun Belt tradition. This year it includes Marshall, ODU and Southern Miss. So while the Sun Belt, JMU and Marshall all have the Thundering Herd slated to visit Harrisonburg for homecoming on Oct. 22, Conference USA says Marshall is supposed to play at Western Kentucky that day.
That, of course, is just one of many conflicts between the dueling schedules. JMU fans — who don’t have as big of a stake in this as the other new Sun Belt schools, but would love to play Marshall and ODU this fall — might have believed they’d seen unprecedented levels of bitterness and pettifoggery with the Dukes’ exit from the Colonial Athletic Association.
But that was before Conference USA managed to triple down. It’s safe to say college sports has never seen anything quite like this. The battle has gone to courthouses in West Virginia, Mississippi and Virginia as CUSA tried to force the schools into arbitration — a process that likely wouldn’t be resolved before football season — and Marshall, Southern Miss and ODU sued to avoid it.
Most legal experts agree, this will all be resolved in mediation with a financial settlement. Conference USA may end up with a bigger payday than it might have otherwise, but schools and the Sun Belt are willing to pay because of a relatively lucrative ESPN deal.
The new Sun Belt is valuable TV property for ESPN, providing quality mid-week games and depth to its ESPN+ streaming service. It’s not in the realm of the SEC or ACC, where schools can get paid more than $50 million a year for media rights. But Sun Belt schools could earn around $2 million a year when all is said and done, a figure that puts them near the top of the Group of 5 conferences and dwarfs leagues such as Conference USA and the CAA.
ESPN money will make it worth almost any price to get out of CUSA.
Even so, it’s reasonable to have qualms about how much power ESPN has in college sports. The network’s partnership with the SEC seems to trump all and ESPN has essentially turned the entire college basketball season into an advertisement for the NBA Draft (broadcasting live June 23 on ESPN).
When the CAA signed its ill-fated FloSports deal more than two years ago, it was in many ways admirable the league didn’t want to bow to ESPN in negotiations. You might remember JMU, the only CAA school to vote against signing with Flo, at the time actually wanted to continue producing and distributing its own product.
On the other hand, nothing has helped make JMU, which was just upgraded to an R2 research institution, a brand name nationwide quite like appearances on ESPN. From hosting College Gameday twice, to playing in front of millions annually with deep FCS playoff runs to a lacrosse national championship and a Women’s College World Series, never has the university received more national exposure than the past seven years, and it’s all been on ESPN.
There’s a long and short game to all of these dealings with TV and streaming networks. Working with ESPN will play off now, but part of the appeal for JMU moving to FBS is the prospect of an expanded College Football Playoff.
That could still happen, though the vote on that has been pushed back a few years. But what if ESPN and the SEC eventually decide it's not in their best interest? That’s a possibility with the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC wanting to bring other networks into the negotiations.
That’s down the line, however. Today, the Sun Belt’s concern is having a 14-team conference for ESPN to televise next fall. It felt comfortable enough to release its own schedule on its own terms, at least in part because it knows where it stands legally and financially.
With ESPN behind it, it hardly seems like a gamble at all.
