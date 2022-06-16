Each time conference realignment hits college sports, Virginia becomes the home of messy alliances and broken relationships. This time around, James Madison and Old Dominion have each other, and it makes sense for both schools to direct their focus on that rivalry moving forward.
From the early 2000s when the state government leaning on the University of Virginia to twist the ACC’s arm into inviting Virginia Tech to the CAA exit of VCU, George Mason and Old Dominion circa 2013 to, last year, ODU and James Madison getting together again to help shape a new-look Sun Belt Conference, these moves tend to complicate dealings between in-state schools.
That continued this week with news the long-standing VCU-ODU basketball series was off as of this upcoming season. The Rams didn’t renew the rivalry as VCU works to improve its non-conference schedule and potential NCAA Tournament resume. ODU fans saw that as a slap in the face. The Monarchs have had some down years, but maintain a proud tradition with hope things will turn around soon.
Adding to the issue is the fact Richmond also dropped ODU off the schedule. Word out of Norfolk is George Mason plans to do the same once the current contract ends. It’s still unclear if the JMU-George Mason rivalry will continue. That led some to point the finger at the Atlantic 10, the conference the Rams, Spiders and Patriots all belong to.
The A-10 fancies itself a top-level conference, perhaps just a step below the mighty Big East in the hoops hierarchy. That’s kind of true. The top contenders in the Atlantic 10, schools such as Dayton, Saint Louis and even VCU and Richmond, would mostly fit right in with the Big East. But bottom-tier A-10 programs including LaSalle, Duquesne and Fordham are as mid-major as they come.
So why kill a rivalry like VCU-ODU now? A rumor quickly spread that VCU was acting on an Atlantic 10 mandate not to schedule Sun Belt Conference teams. After all, the Sun Belt didn’t have a single team finish in the Top 100 in the NET rankings last season and beating teams ranked that low isn’t necessarily an NCAA resume booster.
The A-10 office shut down that rumor in an email to the Daily News-Record, saying the conference had presented absolutely no directive not to schedule teams from any particular league. There’s no official Sun Belt blackballing going on, afterall Richmond and Rhode Island are both scheduled to visit reigning Sun Belt champ Georgia State this winter.
But, the Atlantic 10 almost certainly had discussions this spring about ways to schedule that will help it rebound from what was a disappointing 2021-22 season. The Sun Belt did the same at its league meetings. And it’s pretty easy to deduce there is a concerted A-10 effort to eliminate home-and-home series with lower-ranked opponents. On the other hand, ODU can’t necessarily be blamed for looking at VCU’s schedule and viewing it as the Rams swapping a highly-anticipated game in Norfolk for a ho-hum home game against Northern Illinois, one of the worst teams in the nation last season.
Expect a similar reaction from the JMU faithful if the George Mason series ends. At this point it’s a bit of a standoff. The Atlantic 10 sees itself as a better league, and the prudent move is to avoid going on the road to play struggling Sun Belt teams. Afterall, anything can happen in a heated rivalry game. George Mason finished ranked No. 114 in the NET, well above JMU (211) and ODU (201).
But the Patriots lost to both the Dukes and Monarchs, possibly costing the Atlantic 10 a seventh team ranked in the Top 100.
Meanwhile, Sun Belt programs are trying to avoid two-for-one deals or being paid to go on the road to face a fellow mid-major — still how the Sun Belt views the Atlantic 10 — with no return game. That’s how the Sun Belt aims to improve its standing in the basketball world.
It all might be short-sighted. Huge swings in NET ranking can happen year to year, especially for mid-majors. Injuries and illness have decimated teams at times the past couple of years. Others have completely rebuilt their roster via transfers.
But JMU and ODU have each other now, joined by their big-time football aspirations, and they should embrace that. The Dukes and Monarchs are playing basketball at least twice a year for the foreseeable future, and they can do so inside frenzied, packed arenas.
Virginia and Virginia Tech own the most high-profile rivalry in the Commonwealth, and that’s not changing. Right now, VCU-Richmond hoops ranks No. 2 in terms of state-wide interest, but it’s not hard to imagine the year-round intensity of JMU and ODU battling in multiple Sun Belt sports surpassing that. The Dukes and Monarchs share a rich history in essentially every sport but football, where they’ve only played twice. Football interest will manifest naturally. Basketball games have potential to be as hotly contested as they were back when both programs were in the CAA.
That leaves little need to lament losing those Atlantic 10 games. Regional rivalries were the main selling point of the new Sun Belt. JMU and ODU have one of the best, and secondary rivals such as Marshall and Appalachian State only make it easier to leave VCU, Richmond and George Mason behind.
The powers that be at both James Madison and Old Dominion worked tirelessly to get together in the Sun Belt. The time has come to fully embrace that.
