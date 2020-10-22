Welcome to For Basketball Lovers, a regular news-and-notes column new to the Daily News-Record, focusing on college hoops around the Commonwealth of Virginia. For many of the in-state schools, the upcoming basketball season (now just five weeks away, wow) will offer the first taste of college sports since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in March.
It also figures to be a big season around the state filled with contenders on the national level, so it felt like a good time to dive deep into the happenings of the sport all around Virginia. Enjoy.
Gator Dates
Florida, on Wednesday, became just the third Division I program in the nation to announce a full non-conference schedule for 2020-21, but that little piece of news was certainly worth noting in this part of the country as the Gators release confirmed games against both Virginia and James Madison.
The Gators and Cavaliers will meet on Nov. 27 as part of a multi-team event at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut. Virginia will also play St. Peter’s there on Nov. 25, opening day for the season.
JMU is scheduled to head to Gainesville, Fla., to play Florida on Dec. 22.
The announcement of the games doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Virginia and Florida were both widely reported to be in talks to play at the Mohegan Sun -- Virginia Tech is also working on finalizing an MTE at the casino, according to CBS’s Jon Rothstein -- but it adds intriguing matchups for a pair of programs expected to finish at or near the top of their respective power conferences this season.
Virginia hasn’t released a full schedule, but it has been confirmed the Cavs will also play Villanova at Madison Square Garden in New York on Dec. 19.
JMU has had the game with Florida in the works for some time as last winter former Dukes coach Louis Rowe, who played at both Florida and JMU, began looking for a game in the Sunshine State as a sort of homecoming for players Darius Banks and Dwight Wilson.
Banks and Wilson both transferred out after the Dukes parted ways with Rowe, but JMU added a trio of players with Florida ties in freshman Terell Strickland and transfers Jalen Hodge and Rashawn Fredericks, whose families all currently reside in the Tampa area.
But the game is big for the JMU athletic department as a whole. By signing the contract with the Gators early, the Dukes are set to receive $95,000 for making the trip. That’s a significant figure for James Madison as the athletic department recently launched a $5.5 million fundraising campaign to make up for coronavirus-related losses.
The payout was already on the larger side for high-major conferences bringing mid-majors for a home contest without a return date, but with schedules in flux and athletic departments around the country struggling financially, many mid-major programs are finding it tough to attract offers of more then $50,000 for so-called “buy games.”
Next Spider Up
When looking at mid-majors with a shot to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, Richmond is bound to get some attention with high-scoring standouts including guard Blake Francis and big man Grant Golden, a Winchester product, returning.
But the Spiders took a hit this fall when sharp-shooting guard Nick Sherod tore his ACL for the second time since arriving at Richmond, effectively ending his college career.
"Our entire program is heartbroken for Nick," Richmond coach Chris Mooney said. "He has been the most consistently excellent student-athlete in our Spider family and an outstanding player, teammate and leader during his career. While his basketball accomplishments are extremely impressive, his off-the-court contributions to our program are immeasurable.”
But on the court his contributions can be measured, and largely by his remarkable ability to knock down shots from long range. Sherod averaged 12.7 points per game while shooting nearly 44 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. His 178 3-point attempts were second only to Francis, who averaged 17.7 points per game.
But the Spiders may have a player capable of picking up some slack. Conner Crabtree, a sophomore transfer from Tulane, was lighting it up for the Green Wave late in his freshman season and may be asked to step into a role similar to Sherod’s.
Crabtree shot 36 percent from 3-point range and averaged 7.1 points as a freshman, but stepped it up in AAC play, moving into the starting lineup and averaging 11.1 points over the final 10 games.
Tidbits
Norfolk State’s schedule will look much different with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference making changes to its format by introducing new divisions. The Spartans will be placed in the Northern Division with Delaware State, Howard, Morgan State. Each of those teams will play each other three or four times during the regular season. The Spartans were the preseason pick to win the MEAC during the league's virtual media day on Thursday... Longwood, which was originally supposed to play in an MTE with Georgia Tech, Mount St. Mary’s and JMU, is now set to play in an event at Wake Forest Nov. 25-27 along with Alabama State and Delaware State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.