It appears conference realignment isn’t slowing down, with news Wednesday night Colorado scheduled a board of regents meeting and rumors the Buffalos could be one of multiple Pac-12 teams preparing to apply for membership in the Big 12.
For Sun Belt Conference fans, it’s only natural to wonder if, much like last year when a Power 5 conference shakeup was the first domino leading to four new members in the SBC, the Sun Belt membership could change yet again.
But perhaps even more relevant in the immediate future for the Sun Belt is what it all means for the conference in terms of media rights. If the Big 12 raids the Pac-12 and Notre Dame remains independent, as more and more reports seem to indicate might happen, it could be a sign ESPN’s near monopoly in college sports is weakening while the partnership between ESPN and the Sun Belt deepens.
Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill was on Sports Talk 99.5 in Mobile, Ala., earlier this week and said the conference would announce changes to its deal with the World Wide Leader ahead of the league’s football media days next week.
“I do think we have some positive news to share in that space,” Gill said during the radio interview. “We have a great partner in ESPN that continues to support us in ways that are helpful for our growth. I’m really excited about things we will be announcing and I’m really excited about the growth in our partnership with ESPN.”
For a conference such as the Sun Belt, in the Group of 5 in football and a mid-major in basketball, the exposure that comes from an exclusive deal with ESPN can’t be beat. The Sun Belt is signed with ESPN through 2031 giving the network exclusive access to football and men’s and women’s basketball games for its linear TV channels and streaming platform ESPN+.
But ESPN has been partnered in one way or another with the majority of relevant conferences. So while the relationship between the SBC and ESPN is relatively strong, the Sun Belt has also been below the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 and American Athletic Conference as a priority for the media conglomerate.
That seems to be changing, starting with the announcement earlier this summer USC and UCLA would leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. ESPN is all in on the SEC with the SEC Network part of ESPN’s stable of channels. FOX is the cable giant behind the Big Ten Network and by all indications was pulling the strings in getting the Southern California schools into the Big Ten and prepared to pay big bucks to essentially own the conference.
The competition between ESPN and FOX Sports in college football is increasing, and other networks, particularly NBC, see an opening to get in the mix as well. Various reports and industry sources indicated NBC is willing to spend big money to keep Notre Dame independent and maintain the rights to Fighting Irish games. To make that financially viable, NBC is also quite interested in bringing the Big 12 on board if that conference can add strong brands from the Pac-12.
That’s all to say ESPN has a lot of hours to fill across multiple linear TV channels and its streaming service. If the rumors of the Big 12 swiping Pac-12 teams are true, ESPN may soon have fewer conferences to pull from.
Now, do you think it’s any coincidence Gill chose this week to send out a signal the Sun Belt, and its relationship with ESPN, is as strong as ever?
“If you’re going to be with someone in terms of college sports,” Gill said, “that’s who you want to be with, the World Wide Leader.”
There are plenty of indications ESPN executives like dealing with Gill and his staff, as well as his predecessor Karl Benson, better than AAC commissioner Mike Aresco, who annoyed many a college football power player with insistence the American should be considered a “Power 6” league. Meanwhile, the Sun Belt leaders quietly built up their conference’s product without publicly making too many waves for ESPN’s other partners. The SBC also played a key part in the development and expansion of ESPN+.
If ESPN loses the Big Ten and Big 12 and the Pac-12 is significantly weakened with little appeal to viewers east of the Rocky Mountains, there’s almost certainly going to be more opportunities for linear TV games for the Sun Belt in coming years. There very well could be more money too.
The exact financial terms of the league’s existing ESPN deal weren’t disclosed, but each team in the Sun Belt is expected to get somewhere in the neighborhood of $2 million per year. That’s decent for a Group of 5 conference, though members of the AAC were getting more than $7 million a year before Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida announced they would leave for the Big 12 in 2025. The Mountain West’s deal with CBS and Fox lands somewhere in between the Sun Belt and AAC.
But Sun Belt’s stature among the non-power conferences seems likely to continue to grow. If the Pac-12 loses more teams, it’s only natural to assume that league will look to the Mountain West and perhaps SMU from the American to backfill. If the Mountain West and AAC are further weakened, how long until the Sun Belt is the most desirable league in the Group of 5?
Which brings the circle back from TV to realignment itself. It’s worth noting that neither Gill nor SBC athletic directors who have spoken publicly have shut down the idea of expanding from 14 to 16 teams. The conference leadership began examining possible scenarios as soon as the USC and UCLA news broke.
But equally of note is that even with the lure of expansion staring them in the face, Sun Belt leaders have been as adamant as ever it’s the league’s regionalization that makes it appealing.
The SBC won’t send an invitation to Hawaii anytime soon, but it’s not lost on anyone invested in the league that several of the strongest remaining brands in the American — East Carolina, UAB, UTSA and even Memphis — sit within the Sun Belt’s geographic footprint.
When COVID-19 hit in 2020, some including James Madison athletic director Jeff Bourne and Old Dominion's Wood Selig, thought it could be an opportunity for the American, Sun Belt and Conference USA to essentially merge and reshuffle teams geographically. East Carolina AD Jon Gilbert told the Daily News-Record at the time he liked the idea of a more regional conference in theory, but the Pirates couldn’t afford to give up the TV money from the AAC.
Perhaps within a couple of years, that won’t be an issue.
