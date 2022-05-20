You have to give Sun Belt Conference leadership credit. The league’s steady rise in stature over the past decade happened largely because it wasn’t afraid to go against overarching trends in college sports.
Earlier this week the NCAA paved the way for conferences to scrap their traditional division setups and play a football championship game featuring two teams that might not be division winners. It’s a move widely regarded as positive across college football. The divisions simply don’t make sense for a lot of leagues.
North Carolina State and Duke sit less than 40 minutes apart and their rivalry dates back nearly a century. Yet because of the ACC’s divisional breakdown, the Wolfpack and Blue Devils have played exactly one football game since 2014.
Missouri marks the far northwest corner of the SEC footprint, but conference realignment relegated those Tigers to the SEC East (as opposed to the LSU and Auburn Tigers, both further east geographically, but in the SEC West). Power 5 leagues sometimes have to reckon with the possibility two national championship contenders in the same division could cancel each other out.
So, of course, several leagues are poised to ditch divisions. And, also of course, the immediate question coming from here in Harrisonburg, where James Madison officially joins the Sun Belt on July 1, was if the Dukes’ new league would conform.
The answer, it appears, is no. Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill told The Athletic as much after this week’s league meetings concluded.
“At this point, we’re comfortable with the approach of being in divisions, then having the top team in each play for the championship,” Gill told the website’s Chris Vannini. “We’ll keep evaluating if it makes sense to make changes, but we talked about it, and folks feel pretty comfortable with that.”
That response is not a surprise, but also something of a relief given how much of the appeal of the new 14-team Sun Belt was the divisions. JMU, along with Old Dominion and Marshall are joining the Sun Belt East, which will also feature Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State.
Southern Miss is another newcomer, going to a Sun Belt West Division that now also includes Troy, South Alabama, Texas State, Arkansas State, Louisiana and Louisiana Monroe.
It’s a perfect split. Travel is limited and the potential for multiple intense rivalries is there.
For nearly a decade, this kind of conference seemed like something between dream and fantasy for JMU. James Madison fans, for the most part, favored a jump from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision. But the Dukes’ administration, from president Jonathan Alger to athletic director Jeff Bourne, knew the move could be a financial albatross without a league that focused on teams within a reasonable drive of Harrisonburg.
The term Mythical East Coast Conference became something of a joke among JMU fans until the new-look Sun Belt began to take shape. The Sun Belt is still sprawling, stretching from Norfolk to San Marcos, Texas, but the divisions make it doable. As close a thing to the mythical conference as will ever exist.
Divisions make sense for other reasons as well. Even if the College Football Playoff eventually expands to 12 teams, the Sun Belt is reasonably only in the mix for one spot. To maximize its postseason potential, the Sun Belt needs its highest-ranked team to play in, and win, the conference championship game. That’s the case with or without divisions.
Some pointed to imbalance as a reason to change course, but it is foolhardy to make long term decisions based on the current outlook of a few teams. Remember, the ACC built its divisions so then powerhouses Miami and Florida State could often meet in the title game, an ACC Championship matchup that’s never happened in the 17 year history of the event.
It’s all reminiscent of recent rounds of realignment. Other conferences snapped up teams in major television markets. What worked for the Big Ten, which was trying to sell its own TV network to the cable providers at the time, nearly killed Conference USA.
Meanwhile, the Sun Belt, featuring solid programs in interested college towns, has become one of the best leagues outside the Power 5. The Sun Belt understood what set it apart then. Fortunately for JMU, that’s apparently still the case.
