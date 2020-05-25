While many of its peers are making news for the wrong reasons, press releases coming out of James Madison in recent weeks have been to celebrate coaching hires or welcome back senior athletes for a fifth year.
It's not just dumb luck that at a time many schools are dropping programs, JMU's athletic department sits on relatively solid footing. Through the years its leaders have balanced ambition with equal parts patience.
Last week, East Carolina, a former Colonial Athletic Association rival of the Dukes, became the latest school to announce it was cutting sports for what it says are cost-cutting measures. Facing budget shortfalls of $10.2 million, the Pirates axed men’s and women’s swimming and diving along with men’s and women’s tennis.
Earlier this year, Old Dominion, a member of Conference USA announced it was cutting wrestling and heard from an independent auditor it may need to find a new league just to stay afloat financially.
As universities and athletic departments, ECU, ODU and JMU have plenty in common. But the Monarchs and Pirates chased the prestige of bigger football conferences right over the cliff to financial ruin.
Unlike his colleagues at those schools, JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne was able to tell Daily News-Record earlier this spring that his department had money to ride out the coronavirus-related setbacks. ODU and ECU had money troubles long before COVID-19 changed the world, even as the Pirates ostensibly sit just one step away from the Power Five conferences as a member of the American Athletic Conference.
That’s because Bourne, JMU president Jonathan Alger and the rest of the university leadership have long been prepared to make big moves even thought they are not desperate to do so.
It’s the ultimate source of debate among JMU faithful: Should the FCS powerhouse make the jump to FBS? It's easy to understand the yearning among fans who live and work among Old Dominion and Liberty alums who have seen their teams move up in subdivision.
The Dukes have the facilities, the fanbase and the talent needed to succeed at the FBS level, but the right conference fit was never there, and now they might also have the last laugh.
Former CAA member ODU relaunched its football program in 2009 with the purpose of taking the school to the FBS level. ODU wound up in Conference USA, with membership stretching from the East Coast to El Paso, Texas.
It’s safe to say that JMU could have gone a similar route, either joining CUSA with the Monarchs, or making a jump to FBS and into the Sun Belt like former FCS powerhouses Appalachian State and Georgia Southern. But with both of those leagues come trips all the way to Texas for conference contests and insane travel costs.
Even East Carolina in the American feels the pinch of travel to Texas and the Great Plains for non-revenue sports. Membership in the AAC comes with $7 million a year as part of the league’s television deal. That pales in comparison to the upwards of $50 million schools in the ACC, Big Ten, SEC and Big 12 command, but it is significantly more than the six-figure payday CAA schools collected this year from streaming provider FloSports.
It’s part of the reason ECU was able to hire away former JMU football coach Mike Houston. But as a few James Madison employees have been quick to point out in casual conversation, it hasn’t prevented the Dukes from routinely topping East Carolina in competition, including recent victories in football and men’s basketball.
ECU faced a budget deficit of $7.5 million last year, a number the school predicted would increase by nearly $3 million thanks to the pandemic.
But those numbers reflect the athletic budget, which is separate from the university finances, and doesn’t take into account what the costs could be to the school as a whole.
Many of the so-called non-revenue sports attract students to a school, and most have scholarship limits far smaller than the roster size. For instance, at ODU the wrestling team had 32 men on the roster last season, 25 from outside Virginia. The NCAA allows 9.9 scholarships for wrestling.
So while wrestling may have cost the athletic department money, Old Dominion as a university was collecting out-of-state tuition, room and board and other expenses from multiple students who came to ODU to wrestle.
A similar scenario applies for tennis and swimming and diving at ECU. Sports also function as a branch of the marketing and fundraising departments for schools of all sizes, and schools cutting programs have effectively isolated groups of alumni.
JMU’s leadership looks remarkably prudent not rushing into FBS membership as a status symbol. JMU has, with some controversy, used student fees to support athletics and reach the position it is in. If the university is going to use those fees to subsidize the athletic department, it was right of the school administration to protect the programs students fund.
A hypothetical move to FBS still has potential to pay off for the Dukes, but only if they can land in the right league. Perhaps the financial crunch at other schools may force a geographical conference realignment that plays into JMU’s hands.
But the Dukes are fine either way. Which is a lot more than many other programs can say.
