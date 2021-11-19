Another nailbiter. Another series of stops and clutch plays down the stretch for James Madison.
The Dukes made a statement Friday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, pulling out a 67-64 victory against rival George Mason. The Patriots came in riding high following an upset at No. 20 Maryland earlier in the week, but JMU led most of the way before holding on late to make it their first 4-0 start since 2018-19.
Takal Molson finished with 19 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Dukes to victory, snapping a four-game losing streak against their one-time conference mate. Davonte “Ticket” Gaines had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Patriots (4-1), but JMU had an answer for each run sparked by the Tennessee transfer.
“We’ve got some very tough guys, some very, very competitive guys,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “We’re leaning on our defense right now. On offense we’re trying to force things. That’s the exciting thing, we’ve got a lot of room to improve.”
Vado Morse finished with 14 points for JMU, including a 3-pointer that gave the Dukes the lead in the final minute. Alonzo Sule added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Defensively, JMU held the Patriots to 38 percent shooting from the field and forced 21 turnovers, the most yet under first-year Mason coach Kim English.
“I’m a realist in our game,” English said. “The Dukes deserved to win tonight. They were the tougher team tonight. They were the aggressor. They were more physical. They had more moxy and swag. We knew they were going to test us from a ball security standpoint.”
Molson’s return from a mild preseason injury had been gradual, earning his first start earlier in the week at Eastern Kentucky. But he appeared full strength to start the game Friday, scoring the Dukes’ first five points and coming up with a steal in the opening two minutes.
The Seton Hall transfer continued to get to the basket as JMU built an early lead, but Molson’s fellow Buffalo, N.Y., product Gaines also had a hot hand for the Patriots and his back-to-back 3-pointers helped keep Mason close as the half wore on.
“I’ve known Tak, probably since I was nine years old,” Gaines said. “He’s like my brother. He had a great night. We really couldn’t find an answer for him. He made some tough shots down the stretch and had a great game.”
The Dukes stretched the lead to eight points a couple times late in the first period and seemed to be a play away from blowing the roof off the arena on a few occasions, but Mason took advantage of JMU turnovers well enough to stay within five, 34-29, at halftime.
While both teams struggled to make shots as the second half began, Mason used turnovers and transition buckets to chip away at the JMU lead before D’Shawn Schwartz hit a 3-pointer at the top of the key to give the Patriots their first lead, 42-40, with 12:40 left.
From there it was back-and-forth with the teams trading leads for the next few minutes before JMU got a pair of 3-pointers from Jalen Hodge to once again built a small cushion. But just as he did in the first half, Gaines was key for Mason from deep, draining a corner 3-pointer to tie the game 55-all with four minutes to go.
It was Morse who, in the midst of a 3-for-13 shooting night, eventually put the Dukes up for good, nailing a pull-up 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining.
“As a basketball player, I know I’m going to have some days like that when my shots aren’t falling,” Morse said. “My teammates and coaching staff told me it was going to be there and to keep shooting and keep believing in myself.”
Terell Strickland came up with a steal on the next play and JMU knocked down its free throws to close out the victory.
“Right now we are winning games on toughness and competitiveness,” Byington said. “We’re not picture perfect right now.”
Maybe not, but their record is.
George Mason 29 35 — 64
James Madison 34 33 — 67
GEORGE MASON (64) — Schartz 2 2-2 7, Oduro 4 0-3 9, Cooper 1 3-4 6, Gaines 6 3-3 19, Johnson 5 0-1 14, Jones 1 0-0 3, Henry 3 0-0 6, Hartwell 0 0-0 0.. Totals 22 8-13 64.
JAMES MADISON (67) — Morse 3 6-6 14, Amadi 1 0-0 2, Falden 1 0-0 2, Wooden 3 1-1 7, Molson 7 3-6 19, Edwards 0 2-2 2, Sule 4 0-1 10, Hodge 3 0-0 9, Strickland 0 2-2 2, Totals 22 14-18 67.
3-Point Goals — George Mason 12 (Gaines 4, Johnson 4, Oduro, Cooper, Jones, Schartz), James Madison 9 (Hodge 3, Sule 2, Molson 2, Morse 2).
