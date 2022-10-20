BRIDGEWATER — Aaron Moore has come through in a big way for the Bridgewater College defense this season.
The redshirt junior safety leads the defense in total tackles with 48 and has grabbed three interceptions — one being returned for a score against Shenandoah — through six games this year.
Statistically, it’s been a big step-up for Moore after tallying 15 total tackles last season.
Over the offseason, Moore said he put on about ten pounds which believes has improved his physicality. The 5-foot-7, 180-pounder worked all summer on footwork to improve his speed and he’s happy to see his work paying dividends.
“It feels good to see improvement, but I want to continue to see improvement each week,” Moore said.
Second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn feels Moore’s move to safety from cornerback has helped in producing better stats and that he’s completing the task. Lemn said the team is pleased with how he’s performed.
“He’s stepped up for us in big moments, obviously had a big fourth-down stop to end the game against Shenandoah,” Lemn said. “[It was] in a moment that we really needed and we got it from him.”
Moore played for Hidden Valley High School in Roanoke, where he earned first team all-district and second-team all-state honors.
In 2019, Moore was a part of the Glenville State football team for one semester — a Division II school in West Virginia. Playing as a receiver, Moore didn’t see any on-field action in the fall of 2019 and transferred to Bridgewater prior to the 2020 season.
In Glenville State’s end-of-season meeting, Moore said he was told that they didn’t see a fit for him in the program. Moore told them he was leaving and Bridgewater was the place he wanted to go.
“I came here [to Bridgewater] ready to win,” Moore said. “That was the big thing, they had just won the championship and I was eager to win here.”
Moore’s decision to play for the Eagles came down to wanting to play for a winning program. After being told by Glenville State that there wasn’t a fit for him on the team, it added to his motivation to go somewhere else and prove himself.
“The day I entered the transfer portal, I got a call,” Moore said. “That meant a lot to me and I obviously came here. I love it here.”
Moore didn’t get a chance to play in his first season, but that would change in 2021. He played nine games and notched 15 total tackles.
Lemn has seen Moore grow as a player by seeing him get more time on the field. He cited that he dealt with “nagging” injuries that made him unavailable. He feels Moore has also settled into his new role at safety.
“His health and being able to be available is one of the biggest abilities you can have,” Lemn said. “He was moved over to safety and has been able to solidify that as a position.”
Lemn feels Moore’s contributions have benefited the defense as a unit because he’s a player who’s performing at a high level and is a good leader. Lemn said it’s good to see Moore getting the chance to show his true potential and that sometimes one’s first choice at college doesn’t always work out.
“As bad of a rep as the transfer portal gets, there’s probably a lot more good stories out there that don’t get told, as opposed to the negative ones,” Lemn said. “You feel good about the times that it comes through for everybody.”
As Moore’s collegiate career continues, he’s enjoyed his time at Bridgewater and has been able to form a brotherhood bond with all of his teammates.
“I’ve had the best experience ever,” Moore said. “It’s been a great experience and I love it.”
