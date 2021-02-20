James Madison’s rushing attack isn’t going to be slowed anytime soon.
At halftime, the Dukes lead visiting Morehead State 28-0 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg. JMU has rushed for 160 yards and three different running backs have at least one rushing touchdown.
First Down – One reason why the Dukes can run the ball so well is because of the depth at running back. Throughout the first half, JMU coach Curt Cignetti rotated four backs to keep them fresh. Senior Percy Agyei-Obese started, but senior Jawon Hamilton, sophomore Solomon Vanhorse and sophomore Latrele Palmer were all used. Hamilton had the season’s first touchdown with an 8-yard run to open the scoring. Vanhorse followed with a career-long 68-yard sprint into the end zone and Palmer polished off the first quarter by bulldozing a defender at the goal line. The group also benefited from strong offensive line play. Tackles Liam Fornadel and Raymond Gillespie could be spotted a few times knocking defenders on their backs for pancakes.
Second Down – On defense for JMU, linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey was all over the field and proved that he could run sideline-to-sideline to rack up tackles. He’s got seven to lead the team at the half. Defensive end Mike Greene, who is transitioning to the position from defensive tackle, has had no problems with the move so far. He has three tackles to go along with one sack and two tackles for loss.
Third Down – Two targeting calls on the field in the second quarter went different ways for the Dukes. Safety Wayne Davis was called for one, but it got reversed upon review and Davis was able to stay in the game. On the same drive, linebacker Kelvin Azanama was called for targeting when he hit Morehead State quarterback DeAndre Clayton as Clayton slid. That wasn’t overturned and Azanama was ejected. He was replaced by Mateo Jackson. The series ended when Davis intercepted a pass.
Fourth Down – VMI transfer Kris Thornton appears as if he can have the same impact that former JMU wide receiver Brandon Polk had on the team last season. The difference is Thornton is doing it out of the slot. But he showed off his speed throughout the first 30 minutes, catching an underneath throw from quarterback Cole Johnson and turning it into a 31-yard gain in the first quarter. Thornton followed it up with a 52-yard touchdown reception in the second, his first score as a member of the Dukes after tallying six receiving touchdowns with VMI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.