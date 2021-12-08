Perhaps the only thing that could count as drama across James Madison’s past two games was a shakeup at the center position.
The Dukes outscored Towson in the regular season finale and Southeastern Louisiana in JMU’s FCS Playoff opener by a combined total of 115-30, but in between the two impressive offensive performances JMU coach Curt Cignetti decided to move redshirt freshman Tanner Morris into the starting center job.
Stanley Hubbard, veteran transfer from UConn, had been the starter but left the team and entered the transfer portal again after his demotion. Despite the move leaving JMU with a lack of depth and experience on the offensive line, Saturday’s victory against Southeastern Louisiana was an impressive performance for everyone up front, Morris included.
“I was very encouraged,” Cignetti said. “We decided to make a change after the Towson game and felt like we needed to. He stepped right in and played like a veteran. I was really proud of him.”
JMU allowed just two sacks, both in the first quarter and both on designed run-pass option plays that in total lost only three yards. After the first couple of series the Lions’ defense barely touched Dukes quarterback Cole Johnson, who threw for five touchdowns and rushed 35 yards untouched for another.
Also of note, the change at center didn’t seem to cause Johnson any problems on the snap exchange. Overall, the play of Morris only solidified JMU’s decision to make a move.
“He’s a young guy and the center position was a little new to him in fall camp,” Cignetti said. “If you haven’t played center, it’s not an easy position to step into. Through repetition he continued to improve and just based on coming out of the Towson game we felt like he was ready for that opportunity and he played extremely well.”
DIFFERENT CHALLENGE
After scoring more than 50 points in each of their past two games, JMU will face a much stiffer test on defense against Montana in the FCS quarterfinals Friday night at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Grizzlies are giving up just 15.3 points per game and like JMU entered the playoffs on a roll.
Montana (10-2) won five straight games to close out the regular season, including an impressive victory against rival Montana State. The Grizzlies, who Cignetti was quick to point out have a victory at Washington on their resume, also avenged one of their two regular season losses by topping Eastern Washington in their playoff opener.
“Their defense is extremely well coached,” Cignetti said. “Their whole team is. It’s definitely a different package than we’ve seen. You won’t see the same coverage twice in a row. This is a really good football team. I mean, they beat the Washington Huskies in the opener, at Washington. So this has been a good program for a long time.”
OUT COLE-D
The top three finalists for the Payton Award given to the best offensive player in FCS were announced and the list did not include JMU’s Johnson, who finished fourth in the voting.
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere, Southeastern Louisiana’s quarterback Cole Kelley and East Tennessee running back Quay Holmes made the final list, raising a few eyebrows after Johnson far outplayed Kelley last weekend in Harrisonburg.
After a six-touchdown day against the Lions, Johnson has now accounted for 43 TDs with just two interceptions. Kelley threw three picks in the 39-point loss to JMU.
But voting for the award was completed before the start of the postseason and Kelley, the reigning Payton Award winner, threw for more than 5,000 yards while completing more than 70-percent of his passes this season.
