James Madison men's basketball guard Vado Morse was named second-team All-Colonial Athletic association on Thursday, marking the second time in as many seasons with the Dukes the Mount St. Mary’s transfer from Suitland, Md., has earned all-conference honors.
Morse was the CAA’s third-leading scorer at 15.5 points per game and ranked 12th in the league at 2.5 assists a contest. Morse is eligible to return to JMU for a fifth season as the Dukes make the transition to the Sun Belt Conference.
Morse was a third-team All-CAA selection a year ago playing alongside 2021 CAA Player of the Year Matt Lewis.
Hofstra’s Aaron Estrada was voted the CAA Player of the Year and was joined on the first team by Towson’s Cam Holden and Nicolas Timberlake, Drexel’s Camren Wynter and UNC Wilmington’s Jaylen Sims.
UNCW’s Takayo Siddle was named the CAA Coach of the Year with Drexel’s Amari Williams earning Defensive Player of the Year and Delaware’s Jyare Davis taking home Rookie of the Year.
