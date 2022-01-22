Yet another game at the Atlantic Union Bank Center came down to the wire.
And this time, James Madison came out on top.
Vado Morse scored a career-high 32 points to lead five JMU players in double figures as the Dukes held on to beat visiting College of Charleston 95-94 on Saturday in Colonial Athletic Association men's basketball action in Harrisonburg.
It was the second consecutive one-point game in Harrisonburg this week after JMU fell to UNC Wilmington on a buzzer beater Thursday. But this time, the Dukes (12-5, 3-3 CAA) made the plays down the stretch to win.
“If you’re not coming to the Atlantic Union Bank Center to watch basketball, you’re missing out,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “Because we’re giving you every emotion right now — from heartbreak to excitement. I’m just really, really proud of our guys. We’ve got to weather the storm. We easily could have won Thursday night and been on a nice streak. But we found a way to win tonight.”
Reyne Smith nailed six 3-pointers to finish with 21 points for the Cougars (9-8, 1-4 CAA), but JMU had a relatively balanced attack even considering Morse’s career night. Justin Amadi finished with 16 points and eight rebounds while Charles Falden added 13 points and Takal Molson scored 12 before fouling out.
Terrence Edwards added 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Dukes, who trailed by 11 points in the first half, but closed on a run to take the lead before halftime.
JMU struggled from the field on its opening possessions and quickly fell behind 7-0 before Amadi finally got the Dukes on the scoreboard with a bucket on the block plus a free throw nearly three minutes in.
But JMU’s offensive struggles continued and even when the Dukes made a defensive play in the early going, the deflections seemed to only result in the ball bouncing to an open Cougar. Seven minutes into the game, Charleston was still working with 10-point lead.
For the game, Charleston outrebounded JMU 45-27, but JMU produced 21 points off 20 Charleston turnovers.
“I always look at the offensive rebounding category as an effort and toughness category,” Cougars coach Pat Kelsey said. “We did that very well today, but turned the ball over too much. We shared it and had a lot of assists, but we fouled too much.”
As the first half wore on, Charleston stayed hot from 3-point range while Amadi provided almost all the offense for the Dukes, scoring nine points in the opening 10 minutes.
It wasn’t until JMU extended its pressure defense and started taking advantage of repeated Charleston turnovers that JMU started getting some scoring from others in transition and cut the double-digit lead down to three on a back-door slam from Molson.
Morse eventually got hot, scoring 14 points in three minutes, including JMU’s first two 3-pointers of the game. His driving bucket with 5:19 to go made it a 34-32 Cougars lead.
But Charleston, the Australian freshman Smith in particular, kept answering with a 3-pointer each time JMU got within a basket as the Cougars shot 9-for-20 in the opening half.
The Dukes finally got over the hump late in the first half as Morse continued to score at will. Five straight points for the veteran guard gave JMU its first lead, 48-45, with 50 seconds left in the period, which is how the opening half ended.
“At the beginning of the season, I kind of had a rough start shooting-wise,” said Morse, who played with a broken finger on his shooting hand for several games before Christmas. "Now I’m kind of getting in rhythm, getting in the flow of things and just playing basketball.”
Charleston made sure to have a hand in Morse’s face as soon as he crossed halfcourt when the second half began, but that opened up space for Molson and Falden to get into the lane and JMU led by five early in the period.
But the Cougars were getting to the basket as well and drawing fouls on the Dukes in the process as a 9-0 run put Charleston back in front by six.
Byington went deeper on his bench, playing freshmen Jaylen Stinson and Devon Savage together as Morse and Falden got some rest midway though the second. Savage in particular made a key 3-pointer, but the Cougars still led by six when the veterans returned with 10 minutes to go. Falden quickly hit a 3-pointer before a transition layup by Molson got JMU back within two, 73-71, with less than eight remaining.
James Madison guard Vado Morse (4) goes up for a shot during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Charleston in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Charleston guard Brenden Tucker (5) takes a hand to the face as the tries to drive between James Madison guard Charles Falden (11) and forward Julien Wooden (22) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Charleston guard Dimitrius Underwood (11) tries to drive around James Madison guard Terell Strickland (10) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison forward Justin Amadi (0) puts up a shot against Charleston forwards Babacar Faye (35) and John Meeks (12) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison forward Alonzo Sule (25) grabs a rebound between Charleston center Osinachi Smart (33) and guard Reyne Smith (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Game officials and crews set up a replacement shot clock after one of the basket-mounted clocks suffered a malfunction during the first half of an NCAA basketball game between James Madison and Charleston in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison guard Takal Molson (15) makes a mid-air steal from Charleston guard Dimitrius Underwood (11) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison guard Takal Molson (15) goes up for a shot past Charleston guard Dimitrius Underwood (11) and forward Ben Burnham (25) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Guest cheerleaders from Fluvanna County High School perform during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA basketball game between James Madison and Charleston in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison forward Justin Amadi (12, switched from 0 during the second half) battles for a rebound between Charleston guard Reyne Smith (2) and forward Charles Lampten (34) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
(L-R) James Madison guards Terrence Edwards (5), Terell Strickland (10) and forward Julien Wooden (22) celebrate after winning 95-94 against Charleston during an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison guard Vado Morse (4) goes up for a shot during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Charleston in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Charleston guard Brenden Tucker (5) takes a hand to the face as the tries to drive between James Madison guard Charles Falden (11) and forward Julien Wooden (22) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Charleston center Osinachi Smart (33) slank dunks the ball against James Madison guard Takal Molson (15) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Charleston guard Dimitrius Underwood (11) tries to drive around James Madison guard Terell Strickland (10) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison guard Vado Morse (4) goes up for a three-point shot over Charleston guard Dimitrius Underwood (11) during the second half of Saturday's 95-94 win at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Charleston forward Ben Burnham (25) takes a shot against James Madison forward Julien Wooden (22) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison head coach Mark Byington talks with a referee during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Charleston in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison forward Justin Amadi (0) goes up for a shot around Charleston forward Charles Lampten (34) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison guard Vado Morse (4) tosses the ball back in-bounds during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Charleston in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Charleston head coach Pat Kelsey yells to his team during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison forward Alonzo Sule (25) goes up to the basket unopposed during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Charleston in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) fends off Charleston forward Babacar Faye (35) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison forward Justin Amadi (0) puts up a shot against Charleston forwards Babacar Faye (35) and John Meeks (12) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison guard Takal Molson (15) slam dunks the ball during the first half of a game against Charleston on Saturday.
James Madison forward Alonzo Sule (25) grabs a rebound between Charleston center Osinachi Smart (33) and guard Reyne Smith (2) during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Game officials and crews set up a replacement shot clock after one of the basket-mounted clocks suffered a malfunction during the first half of an NCAA basketball game between James Madison and Charleston in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison guard Charles Falden (11) takes a shot against Charleston forward Charles Lampten (34) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Charleston guard Nikita Evdokimov (41) grabs a rebound in traffic during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against James Madison in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) cuts through Charleston defense to take a shot during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison University police search the crowd for a fan with a laser pointer during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against Charleston in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison guard Takal Molson (15) makes a mid-air steal from Charleston guard Dimitrius Underwood (11) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison guard Jaylen Stinson (2) drives around Charleston forward John Meeks (12) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison guard Takal Molson (15) goes up for a shot past Charleston guard Dimitrius Underwood (11) and forward Ben Burnham (25) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Guest cheerleaders from Fluvanna County High School perform during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA basketball game between James Madison and Charleston in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison guard Terrence Edwards (5) take a free throw after a flagrant foul called on Charleston during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison forward Justin Amadi (12, switched from 0 during the second half) battles for a rebound between Charleston guard Reyne Smith (2) and forward Charles Lampten (34) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
James Madison forward Julien Wooden (22) drives past Charleston forward Ben Burnham (25) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
(L-R) James Madison guards Terrence Edwards (5), Terell Strickland (10) and forward Julien Wooden (22) celebrate after winning 95-94 against Charleston during an NCAA basketball game in Harrisonburg, Va., Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
Molson’s bucket was part of a 10-0 run that saw the Dukes take back the lead after four straight free throws from Morse. As both teams got into foul trouble, much of the rest of the evening was spent at the free throw stripe, where JMU hit 31 of 36 for the night.
After a two-handed jam by Amadi put JMU ahead by six with less than five minutes to go, but Charleston continued to keep it close. Morse drained his fifth 3-pointer of the game to put JMU up seven with about two minute left, but Smith answered with a trey of his own to cut it to four.
JMU had the ball, leading by three with less than 30 seconds to go as Morse dribbled near midcourt. After some contact with Dimitrius Underwood, Morse went down and Underwood picked up the loose ball before going in for an uncontested dunk to make it an 89-88 Dukes lead with 22.7 second remaining.
Morse went back to the line on JMU’s next possession and drained both free throws to put his team back up by three. It then looked like the Dukes had come up with a game-clinching steal, but Molson was instead called for a foul that sent John Meeks, who finished with 17 points, to the line for a trio of free throws.
Meeks made two of three, giving JMU the ball back, leading 91-90 with 8.4 second left. Falden and Morse then each made a pair of free throws to give the Dukes just enough of a cushion despite Meeks hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
“That was the longest eight seconds I’ve ever been a part of, to be honest,” Morse said.
He’ll have some time to recover before the Dukes return to action Thursday at home against Drexel.
