MORGANTOWN, W.VA. — Though purely anecdotal, murmurs within the West Virginia sports bubble — whether on social media or in the poorly-lit recesses of Mountain State bars — tell that Year 4 is the make-or-break season for West Virginia head coach Neal Brown.
Though it’s speculative, there is something behind the mid-level performances the Mountaineers have posted in Brown’s short tenure.
That “something” has likely been tightened up this year, as the offseason moves made by the Mountaineers — especially the pickup of former USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, Georgia transfer quarterback JT Daniels and former Murray State cornerback-turned-safety Marcis Floyd — make it look as if West Virginia will starting on its best footing since 2018. And though the Mountaineers made headlines for their big-name transfers, the most important aspect of the coming squad is that there’s talented depth.
“It’s been a productive offseason,” Brown said at Big 12 Media Days in Austin, Texas, in mid-July. “Staff adjustments on offense, highlighted by the addition of offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, (who) has been very beneficial. We remade our roster to mirror the type of football team that we want to be and give us the best opportunity to win this league. We’ve had 33 additions to our roster since January. Our work ethic, our leadership, and team chemistry are much improved.”
The big story at Big 12 Media Days, however, seemed to be the Mountaineers’ defense. Hardly ever has the defense been questioned going into each season in recent years, but Brown believes this year’s squad “has the opportunity to be the best that we’ve fielded so far.”
While many productive members of the defense transferred in the offseason, including linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo, tackle Akheem Mesidor and cornerback Nicktroy Fortune, the most anticipated returner is Dante Stills who announced he’d be using his free year of eligibility.
Stills, a member of the all-Big 12 first team last season, accounted for 36 total tackles (29 solo) and was ranked No. 4 in the Big 12 for his 15 tackles for loss of 70 yards. He also accounted for seven sacks (a total loss of 52 yards), one interception and one forced fumble.
“Dante has been a huge piece of what we’ve done,” Brown said. “We’ve been one of the top defenses in our league over the past three years and it’s a lot due to the play of our defensive line. That’s going to be our strong point on defense this year.”
Joining Stills on the line are starters Taijh Alston (DE) and Jordan Jefferson (NT) as well as backups Sean Martin (DE), Jalen Thornton (DT) and Mike Lockhart (NT).
Brown was also high on Syracuse transfer linebacker Lee Kpogba who will fill in at Mike following Chandler-Semedo’s exit, noting “he’s got a chance to be one of the better linebackers in the league.” Lance Dixon will fill the Will spot with Exree Loe behind him, while Brown has yet to choose his starter at bandit between Jared Bartlett and Lanell Carr, but whoever starts will already have plenty of experience behind them. Charles Woods, Andrew Wilson-Lamp, Davis Mallinger, Aubrey Burks and Floyd fill out the secondary, though Floyd, Woods and his backup, Rashad Ajayi, are the only three with rich experience as Wilson-Lamp and Mallinger were redshirted and Burks suffered a season-ending injury against TCU six games into the season. Yet, despite the inexperience, Brown’s faith in the defense is unwavering.
“We’re never going to lose what makes West Virginia special, and that’s toughness,” Brown said. “We really try to mirror the mindset of our state and West Virginia — it’s a blue-collar group that goes to work and are really proud of their heritage. That’s the same fundamental we’re trying to look for and trying to put on the field on the defensive side of the ball every Saturday.”
