With James Madison, Old Dominion and Marshall possibly headed to the Sun Belt, the league would have enough programs to reinstate men’s soccer as a sport, sources indicated to the Daily News-Record on Saturday morning.
The Dukes, Monarchs and Thundering Herd all play men’s soccer and would bring the number of men’s soccer-playing programs in the Sun Belt to six – the necessary number of teams in order for a conference to sponsor a sport.
Marshall won the men’s soccer national championship this past spring and this week is ranked No. 3 in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25. JMU is ranked No. 23 and has made NCAA tournament appearances in each of the last three seasons.
Current full-sport Sun Belt members Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Georgia State play men’s soccer elsewhere as affiliate members. Coastal Carolina resides in Conference USA and Georgia State and Georgia Southern play in the Mid-American Conference.
As for JMU field hockey, lacrosse and swimming and diving, sources said JMU is still working through possible conferences for those sports, but is confident each sport would have good opportunity for membership.
The Dukes won the women’s lacrosse national title in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.