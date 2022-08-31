For his part, Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill had nothing but praise for James Madison and the path the Dukes took to their FBS debut coming up Saturday against Stockstill’s Blue Raiders.
One of his top players, however, left MTSU’s weekly media availability with some words that fired up the JMU fanbase, at the very least, and were noticed by Dukes’ players.
Raiders senior center Jordan Palmer fielded questions on the JMU defensive line he’ll face and seemed less than impressed.
“They got one shifty guy from Marshall,” Palmer said, referring to transfer Jamare Edwards. “That’s going to be nothing for us. They’re trying to distract me from doing my job with the nose guard, but besides that it’s nothing we can’t handle.”
Edwards had 3.5 tackles for a loss, including a sack, and a quarterback hurry last fall when the Thundering Herd played against Middle Tennessee State. Palmer is the most experienced player back from that offensive line after Steven Losoya transferred to Mississippi State and Lance Robinson left for Houston.
JMU, meanwhile, added Edwards and Rutgers transfer Jamree Kromah to the defensive line. The Dukes also bring back Isaac Ukwu, who had 7.5 sacks last season, and see the return on Mikail Kamara. Kamara missed all of last season with an injury, but had three sacks in six games during the shortened 2020 season.
Palmer admitted he didn’t know a lot about JMU and it’s previous success as an FCS program prior to finding out the Dukes were on the 2022 schedule.
“I know they played FCS,” Palmer said, “but I don’t study all that.”
So perhaps it was a surprise to feel the wrath of JMU’s large fanbase online when his comments hit the internet. Inside the Dukes’ facility, JMU players noted they’d heard what Palmer had to say, but didn’t get into a war of words.
“I saw it,” Ukwu said. “I mean, it’s whatever. If he feels that way, then he feels that way. He’s going to have to line up and play us like everybody else. It’s nothing really.”
Overall, the Dukes have viewed their defensive line as a strength through the preseason, but depth was impacted last week when interior linemen Tony Thurston and Tyler Negron each gave up the sport and left the team. The transfers, Edwards and Kromah each shifted inside after preparing to play more at defensive end, but JMU is still optimistic about its ability to put pressure on the quarterback against a new Air Raid offensive system for Middle Tennessee.
Additionally, JMU coach Curt Cignetti is quite high on nose guard James Carpenter, suggesting the redshirt sophomore might do more than simply try to distract the center.
“He’s a terrific nose guard,” Cignetti said. “I don’t think you guys are really quite aware of that. He’s really good.”
