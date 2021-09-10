Perhaps a new opportunity for James Madison to jump from the FCS to the FBS is nearing.
On Friday, the fallout stemming from the decision Oklahoma and Texas made in late July – to leave the Big 12 for the SEC – officially reached the Group of Five level. The Big 12 formally extended membership invitations to BYU, an football independent, as well as three current members of the American Athletic Conference with Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston.
AAC commissioner Mike Aresco has already told multiple outlets he plans on replenishing his league with new members. Additionally, Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill said his conference would consider expansion as well.
“I spoke to our conference CEOs and ADs yesterday about the current realignment in a few FBS conferences,” Gill said in a statement released by the Sun Belt on Friday morning, “and how it puts us in a more advantageous position for our programs to thrive. Throughout this process, if we identify a school that adds value to the Sun Belt, we’ll certainly consider them for membership.”
It’s possible, JMU, which has become a power at the FCS level while appearing in three of the last five national championship games as well as the semifinals in four of the last five seasons, would be an attractive candidate to those leagues.
“We wholeheartedly believe that James Madison University brings value to any conference as an outstanding academic institution,” JMU president Jonathan Alger and Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne said in joint a statement to the News-Record on Friday, “with a broad athletics program featuring success across multiple sports. We will continue to work actively to ensure that JMU is in the best position for its future so as to continue providing the ideal experience for our student-athletes.”
In the past, the Dukes were vetted by the Sun Belt and Conference USA. Ex-Sun Belt commissioner Karl Benson and former C-USA commissioner Britton Banowsky both visited JMU during the last round of realignment in 2012 and 2013. Last month, Benson told the DN-R that he, the Sun Belt and the presidents of its members schools wanted to add the Dukes at the time, but JMU declined.
Both Benson and Banowsky have said JMU has even enhanced itself since then as an option for any Group of Five league should the Dukes decide they’re ready to move up.
Gill is the former athletic director at Richmond and knows plenty enough about JMU’s athletic department. The Sun Belt has multiple programs which were formerly successful at the FCS or I-AA level and continued to thrive at the FBS level like Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern and Troy.
“The Sun Belt Conference could not have positioned itself better for this moment as the landscape shifts across conferences,” Gill said. “We have never been stronger. The Sun Belt is the best non-autonomy FBS conference in the country. We were the only non-A5 conference with two teams ranked in both preseason polls. We finished last year with two teams ranked in the final CFP and we’ve led the FBS in postseason winning percentage the last five years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.