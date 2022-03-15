Ryan Murphy imagined pitching in front of a large crowd at Veterans Memorial Park when he committed to play at James Madison three years ago.
He didn’t get that opportunity in his freshman campaign with the COVID-19 pandemic limiting the Dukes season a year ago, logging just one inning. But in his second start of this season, he did.
Murphy tossed a six-inning gem against Virginia Tech on Tuesday afternoon, leading the Dukes over the Hokies 5-2, snapping JMU’s four-game skid.
With the in-state foe in Harrisonburg, the Dukes’ faithful cheered loudly each time Murphy retired a batter. He said it helped him pitch, feeding off the energy from the stands.
“That’s exactly what I pictured it to be like,” Murphy said.
The sophomore right-hander worked around a leadoff fielding error by redshirt junior Kyle Novak to retire the next 10 batters he faced, striking out four in the process.
Murphy’s six innings were a career-high number, eclipsing the five that he tossed at Richmond on March 2. He struck out six Hokies, allowing just two runs on five hits and didn’t walk a batter.
JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said he wanted to see how far Murphy could go since he won’t pitch in this weekend’s series at Winthrop.
“When he has four pitches in the mix, he’s hard to hit,” Ikenberry said. “He did a really good job at staying down in the zone.”
After Murphy’s day was done, the Dukes’ pitching staff didn’t fold. Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Eli Ottinger came on in relief and was almost perfect.
The Richmond native tossed the final three frames, allowing just one hit and one walk while fanning four.
JMU’s arms got the run support they needed against the Hokies and it came early.
Redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter returned to the lineup against the Hokies after missing the last six games. He exited the Dukes’ game against Quinnipiac on March 4 after being hit in the batting helmet in the first inning and ran into the outfield wall in the second.
On Tuesday, DeLauter walked on four pitches in his first at-bat. He stole second, advanced to third while beating a fielder’s choice and scored on a sacrifice fly from Novak.
DeLauter officially was 0-for-3 in his return, but scored two runs on the walk and an intentional walk.
Ikenberry said he was happy to have his preseason All-American back in the lineup, though he noticed DeLauter’s timing was a “hair off,” something that’s usual for a guy returning to the order.
“I was really proud with how Chase stood in there,” Ikenberry. “It’s kind of frightening after you get hit in the head and you go out there your next couple at-bats, it takes a little bit to get in a groove.”
The Dukes tacked on two more runs off the bat of Novak, who sent a towering shot over the right field fence in the third, pushing JMU’s lead to three.
Novak’s home run at-bat was a long one and Ikenberry was impressed.
“Kyle’s at-bat might have been the best at-bat I’ve seen him have in four years,” Ikenberry said. “He worked the count and then all the sudden he got on a fastball and hit it out of the park. He’s a professional hitter.”
Novak finished 1-for-1 with the home run, three RBIs and a walk.
“Just trying to do my job,” Novak said of his approach. “I was just trying to put the ball in play with two outs and a man on third and I got that home run.”
The win over Virginia Tech was the first time the Dukes knocked off the Hokies in Harrisonburg since 2007 and first victory since 2011.
Virginia Tech 000 011 000 — 2 6 1
James Madison 102 101 00x — 5 4 1
Ritchey, Worley, Johnson, Sakellaris, Fisher, Metz, Umberger, Kirtner and Hunter. Murphy, Ottinger and Lapoint. W – Murphy (1-1). L – Ritchey (0-1). HR — JMU: Novak, third inning, one on.
