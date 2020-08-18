When Devon Savage picked up a scholarship offer from James Madison in late June, the Washington, D.C. area guard said he wasn’t even close to making a college decision.
Savage had hoped to be able to visit campuses and meet coaches in person before making a decision, but the NCAA kept extending the recruiting dead period. Despite it all he was able to get to know the Dukes’ staff through virtual meetings and phone calls, and last week he became JMU’s first recruit in the 2021 class.
“The process was basically finding out what school was the best for me, not only on the court but also academically,” Savage said. “JMU felt like the best option for me.”
A 6-foot-4 combo guard who played for Riverdale Baptist School and Team Takeover last year, said he wants to study either business or sports management at JMU. A consistent shooter with a quick release, Savage seems to fit the mold of the type of versatile guard first-year JMU coach Mark Byington has looked for.
Savage held offers from Towson, Bryant, Robert Morris and others, but he said the final decision came down to JMU and George Washington, where Savage took an official visit in March before in-person visits were banned and where second-year coach Jamion Christian had been on a roll in terms of recruiting.
But Savage already knew Dukes assistant Xavier Joyner, who worked with Team Takeover before joining the staff at Mount St. Mary’s and then JMU. As he got to know the rest of the James Madison staff, he was sold.
“The first thing that stood out automatically was their campus,” Savage said. “But then also the relationship the coaches were able to build with me in the time between when they offered and when I committed. They talked about how I would fit into their play style defensively and offensively and gave me a lot of information about what the players’ average day looks like during the school year. Also they just kept checking up on me, even if it was for a five-minute call.”
Whole Team In Town
When JMU began offseason workouts on campus in July, it was missing one player who could be a key to success in the upcoming season.
Rashawn Fredericks, a graduate transfer guard who played at Cincinnati during the 2018-19 season before transferring and sitting out last season at UAB, was finishing up his coursework to graduate from UAB before he could start working out with the Dukes.
Fredericks posted on Twitter that he was officially a college graduate and Byington told the Daily News-Record on Monday that Fredericks had arrived in Harrisonburg and was scheduled for a COVID-19 test that day. Following a quarantine period, he can begin practicing with the Dukes.
Fredericks, a former junior college All-American, was a key role player for the Bearcats as a junior but transferred to UAB after coach Mick Cronin left for UCLA. After sitting out last season as a transfer, UAB also went through a coaching change and Fredericks decided to head to JMU with immediate eligibility.
Continued Improvement
JMU has worked out as a team roughly 20 times since players began arriving on campus last month. With adjusted NCAA calendars during the coronavirus pandemic, Byington has actually had more time to work with players this summer than usual. With a new coaching staff and eight new players, that may be paying off.
“I love our progression from where we were to where we are now,” Byington said. “From where we were maybe a month ago, we are light years ahead of where we were a month ago.”
With 6-10 San Diego State transfer Joel Mensah joining the team along with returning 6-8 forwards Zach Jacobs and Julien Wooden, the 2020-21 Dukes could play bigger than Byington’s teams at his previous stop, Georgia Southern.
But Byington said if the Dukes are going to take advantage of that height they need to continue to improve on the glass and attacking the rim.
“If we are going to play with size, we need to dominate the glass,” Byington said. “If we are playing a big lineup, for us not to get offensive rebounds to get extra possessions or not end possessions with defensive rebounds, that is big for us. We’re trying to build habits like that. I think the thing we are doing really well right now is we are finding the open guy, making good decisions within the offense. But we still struggling with some dribble moves and trying to attack the rim. But the No. 1 positive right now is I think our guys are getting better everyday.”
