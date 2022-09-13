After a tough 2-15 season in 2021, the Eastern Mennonite men’s soccer team will look for better results in 2022.
There’s always a buzz in the air at the start of a new season and for the Royals, they’re under new management this year as Justin Carey will enter his first season as head coach.
Carey will look to turn things around for a program that’s won a total of two games in the past two seasons.
“I’m just excited to see the growth of the group from our first day of preseason until the end of October [and] November,” Carey said. “I know the guys are excited. I think there’s a lot of good things happening here so it’ll be exciting to watch that.”
During the preseason training, Carey has seen the team come together in a number of ways. From his time around them, he sees it as a “tight-knit” group based on their excitement to see each other and the energy they bring to training sessions.
“You can just tell they love spending time with each other and that’s going to bode well for us in tough moments this year,” Carey said. “I trust they’re not going to give up on each other and they’re going to stay committed to who we are as a team and no matter what the season throws at us, they’re going to be ready for it and they’re going to have each other’s backs.”
There’s a lot of players to watch out for this season, according to Carey. He said two senior wide players — Dallas Organek and Ethan McGee — are very athletic and super direct.
McGee is coming off a season in which he started in 17 games and made two assists. The three-time Old Dominion Athletic Conference All-Academic Team member is looking forward to the new environment that Carey has brought to the team this year.
“The guys are bought in and it seems like we have a really, really strong group this year that are desperate and hungry to win,” McGee said. “I’m really hoping that it’ll be a good season and we can get to the ODAC tournament and do something there.”
There’s been a change for McGee since becoming a senior regarding how he approaches going to practices and meetings.
He feels a sense of responsibility to be punctual at meetings and give 110% at practice because he knows the younger guys on the team are looking at what the upperclassmen are doing.
“That’ll definitely increase as we get on the field,” McGee said. “It’s something that’s really enjoyable, but it’s a lot of work. There definitely is a sense of every time I step out on that field, I got to be not just a player but I also have to be a leader. It’s not just on the field, it’s off the field as well.”
Every new season has its own expectations.
For McGee, he doesn’t feel expectations such as where they should rank in the ODAC have been set. The expectations are more based upon their culture and values that they’ve learned this year.
“I think the expectations that never change or shift should be competitiveness, hard work, determination, grit and also just going out there to win,” McGee said. “Even if we go out there and don’t win, just having the confidence to say, ‘Yeah, we’re going to win this game’ is very important.”
When looking at the 2022 schedule, McGee believes the Royals have a point to prove to everyone. He specifically looks forward to the crosstown rivalry against the Bridgewater Eagles on Oct. 19.
EMU has dropped its last two meetings with Bridgewater and McGee said it’s something they take personally.
“They’ve been a decent outfit but it is a crosstown rivalry, you just want to win,” McGee said. “We want to establish ourselves again in Harrisonburg as the top ODAC team.”
Carey believes the team has done a lot of good things in preseason and believes if his team stays committed to their training and principles, he feels good about their chances of being successful this year.
“There’s not a game this year that we won’t go through some sort of adversity,” Carey said. “As long as we stay together and continue to fight for each other when those moments hit, we’ll be ready for them. … I think good things can happen.”
