BRIDGEWATER — Aaron Nice is making the most of his freshman year at Bridgewater College.
The 5-foot-11, 215-pound linebacker out of Stuarts Draft reached a career high in total tackles with nine in Saturday’s 13-6 over Washington and Lee. Nice has recorded 39 total tackles this season and 23 solo tackles.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to play a significant amount of snaps,” Nice said. “I’ve really enjoyed it. I love my new teammates and my new coaches. I’ve learned a lot. Just in this season so far, I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better as a linebacker and I’m having a lot of fun.”
As a standout for the Cougars, Nice was named all-state twice and the Region 2B Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. He was also a member of the all-state track and field championship team and won a state championship as an individual.
“I can go home on the weekends, all my family and former teammates can come up and see me play on Saturdays,” Nice said. “I’ve been coming up here to games my whole life, so it’s a lot of fun to finally be out there instead of up in the stands watching.”
Second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn felt during the recruiting process that they had expectations for Nice’s potential. As Nice has been given more roles, he’s thrived in them and continued to gain more responsibility.
“For any player, regardless of his freshman year or senior year, that’s what you want out of it,” Lemn said. “I think for any freshman who’s done what he has this year, he’s exceeded expectations.”
Nice developed a good relationship with the coaches during the recruiting process. He likes that Bridgewater is close to home and the school provides what he’s looking for academically.
Another factor that led Nice to coming to Bridgewater is his family.
His dad, Spencer, played football at Bridgewater under former head coach Mike Clark, who led the Eagles to six consecutive NCAA Division III playoff appearances. His mom, Melissa, competed on the BC track and field team and was named an All-American athlete.
“I do have a lot of family members who went here and played here, and that played into it a little bit,” Nice said.
Nice credits his former teammate at Stuarts Draft, wide receiver Freddie Watkins, as someone who helped him adjust to collegiate play. He said the linebacker corps, as well as all the coaches, have helped him feel like part of the team.
Over the season, Lemn has seen Nice develop as a player by being able to be in multiple spots. A lot of times, freshmen players have one job and even if they do it well, it’s just one. Nice has been able to be successful in a variety of roles.
“It’s changed each week, it hasn’t been like, ‘OK, we gave you a little bit and now here’s a little bit more of that similar job,’” Lemn said. “It’s, ‘Al right, here’s a new job.' And he’s been able to do that as well.”
This season has been a learning experience for Nice. He feels he’s learned a lot and has become a better linebacker. Mentally, it was tough for Nice to understand a new defense, but learning the playbook has helped him.
“Staying in my playbook every day, I think, has helped me a lot mentally and things are starting to become more natural,” Nice said. “I’m kinda just playing instead of thinking now.”
Nice’s collegiate football career is still in its early stages as his freshman year comes to a close. He’s looking forward to winning more games and keeping the relationships with his teammates as his career continues.
“I think that’ll be a great thing for the rest of my life, I’ll be able to stay in touch with them,” Nice said. “Just winning games, that’s what I’m excited for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.