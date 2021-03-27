WILLIAMSBURG – There was no sleepwalking on this Saturday.
No. 1 James Madison scored three times in the first quarter and cruised to a 38-10 romp of William & Mary in Colonial Athletic Association South Division action at Zable Stadium.
The three first-quarter touchdowns came in different ways. Quarterback Cole Johnson connected on a 6-yard play-action pass to tight end Clayton Cheatham for the game’s first points. Running back Jawon Hamilton tallied the first of his two touchdowns on a 5-yard sprint past the goal line and finally holder Alex Miller executed a fake-field goal run, in which he kept the ball for a 7-yard dash into the yellow-shaded turf.
It was the Dukes’ first contest back since their coronavirus pause and pair of previous games were postponed.
Johnson, who lost his job to backup Gage Moloney after Moloney rallied JMU to a win at Elon earlier this month, was back behind center on Saturday. Moloney was one of a few Dukes who didn’t make the trip due to virus protocols. JMU coach Curt Cignetti, earlier in the week, said his squad would be without some key players in their return to action.
The fifth-year senior Johnson finished 12-of-22 for 220 yards and a touchdown.
JMU improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the CAA as it beat William & Mary (1-2, 1-2 CAA) for the fifth straight time.
