A quarterback switch sparked the comeback.
James Madison’s Gage Moloney led two scoring drives in the second half and the top-ranked Dukes erased a 14-point halftime deficit to beat Elon, 20-17, in both teams’ Colonial Athletic Association opener at Rhodes Stadium in North Carolina.
Moloney relieved starter Cole Johnson late in the third quarter. Moloney, a fourth-year junior, capped his second series with an 18-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. to cut Elon’s advantage to 17-13 with 12:22 left in the contest.
The JMU defense followed with a three-and-out, and safety MJ Hampton blocked the Phoenix’s punt attempt. The Dukes recovered at the Elon 33.
Moloney, who finished 3-of-6 for 46 yards and the touchdown to Wells Jr., completed a 12-yard pass to wide receiver Scott Bracey and a few plays later running back Percy Agyei-Obese’s eight-yard touchdown run gave the Dukes the lead they would win by.
JMU (3-0, 1-0 CAA) returns home next Saturday to face William & Mary while Elon (1-2, 0-1 CAA) will host Richmond.
