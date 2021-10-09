They couldn’t overcome second-half woes, their lackluster offense and uncharacteristic kicking issues.
On Saturday, No. 11 Villanova upended No. 3 James Madison, 28-27, at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg to send the Dukes to their first home loss under third-year coach Curt Cignetti and end a run of consecutive wins for JMU against Colonial Athletic Association competition at 16.
The Wildcats (4-1, 2-0 CAA) went ahead in the third quarter when quarterback Daniel Smith connected with wide receiver Rayjoun Pringle on a 57-yard touchdown, erasing the 11-point halftime deficit they trailed by.
JMU (4-1, 2-1 CAA) never answered.
The Dukes managed only 12 yards of total offense in the third quarter, and on two fourth-quarter drives into Villanova territory, they came up empty. They stalled in the red zone and All-American kicker Ethan Ratke missed two tries at go-ahead field goals – a 27-yarder and 36-yarder – in the final stanza.
Smith finished with 258 passing yards, a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. Villanova sealed the victory when running back Justin Covington netted a 2-yard run on a fourth-and-1 try from its own 29, giving the Wildcats a chance to run out the clock.
(1) comment
On JMU’s final possession, the 2nd down play should have gone to center of the field to set up a possible FG try, should a 3rd down pass to EZ fail-which it did. The go-ahead FG likely would have sailed easily between uprights instead of clanging off left upright from left hash.
Sorry but JMU was just outplayed in second half.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.