This effort was boiling, festering and embedded in the gut of the visitors for the last two years.
And they were determined – even if it meant risking it all – to leave Harrisonburg this time in triumph.
“I know that if we didn’t convert that,” Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said, “they’re pretty much in field goal range already and it would’ve cost us the game.”
Ferrante’s decision, he said, was made because he believed in his players.
So, clinging to a one-point advantage with less than two minutes to go, the Wildcats went for the win. On fourth-and-1 from their own 29, running back Justin Covington carried the ball and after bouncing off a defender, scurried past the line to gain for the first down to secure No. 11 Villanova a 28-27 road victory and upending of No. 3 James Madison on Saturday in front of the Dukes’ sold-out Bridgeforth Stadium crowd.
The loss sent the Dukes to their first at home under third-year coach Curt Cignetti and snapped their run of consecutive wins against Colonial Athletic Association competition at 16.
“It was just having trust, faith and confidence in our guys up front, Dan [Smith] and Cov to execute the play,” Ferrante said. “… To win the game, we needed a yard and I had belief in our team that they could go and get that yard, and they were all calling for it when they were walking to the sideline during JMU’s last timeout, so I was thinking about it. And when I saw their want-to – the linemen, Cov himself – the look in their eyes, I just had to put the ball in their hands and let them go win it.”
Said Smith, a Virginia native and the Wildcats senior quarterback: “I was one of the last ones over [to the sideline], and everyone was like, ‘Let’s go for it. Let’s go for it,’ and so ‘Let’s go for it’ and if we get it, we end it.”
Covington’s first down sent Villanova’s sideline into a frenzy and complete shock to JMU, which was shutout in the second half on Saturday for the first time since Nov. 29, 2014 when it lost to Liberty in the FCS postseason, as the Wildcats rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to win.
After all, it was the Dukes, who used a fourth-quarter comeback for a 38-24 win against the very same Wildcats two seasons ago, beating them then for the fifth straight time.
“They played better than we did,” Cignetti said. “They moved the ball. We didn’t, so they outscored us 12-0 all in the third quarter. They did the same thing in ’19, except in ’19 we came back in the fourth quarter and won. And we couldn’t get anything going on offense, couldn’t get in a rhythm.”
It was Smith’s 57-yard third-quarter touchdown pass to wide receiver Rayjoun Pringle that put Villanova ahead for good.
JMU mustered only 12 yards of total offense in the third quarter, and then in the fourth put together a pair of drives that stalled in the red zone. Those series, though, did provide kicker Ethan Ratke two chances at go-ahead field goals, but uncharacteristically, he missed both.
Ratke, the FCS all-time leader for career field goals and who had entered Saturday having made 24 straight kicks, failed on a 27-yarder and a 36-yarder.
“You have the best kicker ever in the FCS and he pushes one right and goes left [off the uprights],” Ferrante said with a little hint of disbelief.
Cignetti said: “I told [Ratke] after the first one, ‘You’re going to get another chance. You’ll get it.’ And after the second one, I told him, ‘You’re going to get another chance and you’ll get it.’ And I thought we would get another chance, but we didn’t. But you win as a team and you lose as a team, and these games don’t come down to one play. Our goal is to score touchdowns and there are reasons we didn’t get the ball in the end zone.”
Dukes quarterback Cole Johnson, who finished without a touchdown pass for the first time this season, said there were no excuses for failing to score in the second half.
Earlier in the game, JMU tallied 17 points in the second quarter, in which Johnson scored on a rushing touchdown and running back Percy Agyei-Obese had his second of two rushing touchdowns, to build a comfortable halftime advantage.
Smith said Villanova thought it still could win, though, chalking up JMU’s edge at the midway point to the Dukes capitalizing off of a turnover. JMU defensive end Isaac Ukwu forced Smith to fumble in the second quarter, and fellow defensive end Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji recovered.
Agyei-Obese scored two plays later.
“We felt like we could win this game,” Covington said. “We just had to stay in it and execute, and all week we were preaching, Leave it all out on the field.’”
Ferrante said he thought Villanova tackled better in the second half to keep JMU from netting big plays like it had shown earlier in the season it could bury opponents with.
“We did what we needed to do, came away with the victory,” Ferrante said. “I’m super proud of our team, super proud of their resilience.”
Smith added: “I saw my parents right after the game and the one thing that stood out was not even being back in Virginia, but it was being back here after the 2019 game. And what I told them was, it was definitely worth waiting two years to play [JMU] again.”
Box Score
Villanova 13 3 12 0—28
James Madison 10 17 0 0—27
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
VU—Smith 15 run (Bunce kick), 11:36
JMU—Agyei-Obese 3 run (Ratke kick), 7:52
VU—Covington 56 run (kick blocked), 5:22
JMU—Ratke 41 field goal, 3:23
Second Quarter
VU—Bunce 39 field goal, 14:51
JMU—Johnson 1 run (Ratke kick), 8:30
JMU—Agyei-Obese 5 run (Ratke kick), 7:03
JMU—Ratke 21 field goal, 0:03
Third Quarter
VU—Bunce 43 field goal, 12:01
VU—Bunce 42 field goal, 5:38
VU—Pringle 57 pass from Smith (2-point fail), 2:54
Individual Stats
RUSHING—VU: Covington 13-86, Smith 9-35, Barlee 5-12. JMU: Agyei-Obese 20-83, Palmer 14-54, Johnson 11-25, Douglas 1-3.
PASSING—VU: Smith 16-26-0-258. JMU: Johnson 24-40-0-174.
RECEIVING—VU: Pringle 8-132, Covington 3-8, Boykin 2-52, Ismail 2-32, Summers 1-34. JMU: Thornton 8-61, Wells Jr. 4-47, Palmer 3-7, Vanhorse 2-14, Turner 2-14, Cheatham 2-13, Agyei-Obese 2-9, Bracey 1-9.
