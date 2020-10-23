BLACKSBURG – There was no way to identify he’d have the nation’s top rusher and be in a position to gear Virginia Tech’s offense around a standout running back.
But fifth-year Hokies coach Justin Fuente will take it.
“I don’t know that we saw that it would look like that, no,” Fuente said. “I think no spring practice and a discombobulated fall camp probably even added to our uncertainty of what it was going to look like in terms of running the ball, throwing the ball.”
Through four weeks, though, Virginia Tech has a clear plan on offense and it’s working. Its run game has allowed the Hokies to navigate coronavirus-related absences of players and coaches while putting immense pressure on opposing defenses.
Running back Khalil Herbert leads the country with 148 rushing yards per game while averaging nearly 10 yards per carry, igniting the Hokies to be fifth in all of FBS for scoring with 42 points per game.
And today when No. 19 Virginia Tech (3-1, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) travels to Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C. to take on Wake Forest (2-2, 1-2 ACC), the Hokies will need their offense to continue its frenetic scoring pace.
Wake Forest is third in the ACC for scoring – behind only Clemson and Virginia Tech – while tallying 40.3 points per contest.
And last week against Virginia, the Demon Deacons got 128 rushing yards and three scores on the ground from 5-foot-10 bruising running back Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for more than 100 yards for the third straight game.
“[Wake Forest coach Dave] Clawson is going to find ways to be productive on the offensive side of the ball,” Fuente said. “He’s been doing it for so long. He’s just really, really good about it, and between their scheme and personnel they provide tons of issues being able to run the ball and throw the ball down the field.”
Said Clawson: “Justin, I think, doesn’t get the credit he deserves for adjusting and adapting his offense the last two years. If you look at what they were doing in the first half of last season and now and what they did in the second half then, it’s offense that fits their personnel. He’s done a masterful and innovative job of adjusting to their strengths. They’ve got a big, physical O-Line and a running back that’s playing as well as anyone in the country right now in Herbert.”
The Hokies are running the ball on 67 percent of their plays, and as a team they lead the country with 312 rushing yards per game, which is even ahead of option offenses like Army and Georgia Southern.
Herbert has gotten help from quarterback Hendon Hooker since Hooker returned the lineup earlier this month against North Carolina. In two games, Hooker has 193 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
“We’re happy with the results,” Virginia Tech junior left guard Lecitus Smith said about the rushing attack. “We’re not satisfied at all and we can’t find ourselves being satisfied, but that’s why we come to work every day to make sure we can get better as an offensive line and as an offensive unit, so I’d say the job isn’t finished. We’re happy with the progression, but we still want to take a step each and every week.”
Clawson said Hooker’s return has made Virginia Tech even tougher to stop. .
“[Herbert] is a home run hitter, he’s a load and he’s got a great stiff arm,” Clawson added. “He’s very hard to tackle, and Hooker the last six quarters is just playing incredible. Throwing the ball well and such an elusive runner. He’s fast, he’s strong, he’s powerful. He does a really nice job on their power-read scheme.”
The Coaches: Fuente improved to 36-21 with the Hokies’ win over Boston College last Saturday. Clawson is 38-42 midway through his eighth season in charge of the Wake Forest program.
The Quarterbacks: Hooker has retaken the starting job after missing the early portion of the season while Fuente used Braxton Burmeister and Quincy Patterson to fill the role.
Wake Forest starter Sam Hartman has had success throughout this campaign, throwing for 893 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.
“I’ve been really impressed with the Hartman kid,” Fuente said. “He’s taken care of the football and gets on the move and makes plays with his arm.”
Series History: Virginia Tech leads the all-time series between the two sides, with a 25-12-1 record against Wake Forest. Last year in Blacksburg, the Hokies routed Wake Forest, 36-17, behind former running back Deshawn McClease’s pair of rushing touchdowns.
Elite Protectors: Both the Hokies and Demon Deacons are ultra protective of the football, as each resides in the Top 10 in FBS for turnover margin. Wake Forest is tied for second nationally in turnover margin and Virginia Tech is eighth.
The Hokies tallied a season-high five takeaways a week ago against Boston College and Wake Forest has lost only one turnover all year.
Don’t Be Surprised If: Virginia Tech continues its running ways and conscious decision to run it more than pass it, with Hooker and Herbert in the backfield.
