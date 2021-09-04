Cole Johnson’s five touchdown throws led No. 2 James Madison in a 68-10 season-opening romp of visiting Morehead State on Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium.
It was the Dukes’ 19th straight victory in a home opener.
The sixth-year senior quarterback completed 19 of his 28 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns, connecting twice with redshirt junior slot receiver Kris Thornton for scores. Johnson’s five touchdown passes tied a school single-game record.
JMU (1-0) racked up 688 total yards of offense in its victory while holding the Eagles (0-1) to 196. The Dukes’ defense also tallied three interceptions in the victory to provide the offense plenty of extra possessions.
JMU scored 21 points off of turnovers in the victory. Defensive backs Greg Ross, Taurus Carroll and Que Reid each had an interception.
