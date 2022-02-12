In a 90-second span during the third quarter, No. 2 North Carolina doubled its lead and never looked back.
First, it was a man-advantage goal for the Tar Heels, followed by a free position goal and then UNC’s Nicole Humphrey fired a shot past No. 12 James Madison’s Molly Dougherty.
The Tar Heels knocked off the Dukes 15-8 in the team’s season opener at Sentara Park on Saturday afternoon in non-conference women's lacrosse action between two top-25 programs in the country.
JMU (0-1) was outshot 36-18, including a 30-12 margin in shots on goal. UNC (1-0) logged 22 of its shots in the second half alone.
“I think we learned a lot about where we can get better and I also think we learned a lot about our resiliency as a team,” Dougherty said. “We didn’t get the result we wanted, but we’ve got our work cut out for us.”
Redshirt junior defender Rachel Matey got JMU on the board first, but it didn’t take long for UNC to answer. The Tar Heels scored in bunches for most of the afternoon and scored their first three in a four-minute span.
JMU was able to get within three with 16 seconds to play in the first half after junior attacker Tai Jankowski scored her first goal of the season, but that was as close as the Dukes could get.
Much of the game was played in the Tar Heels’ offensive third of the field and turnovers by the Dukes while attempting to clear didn’t help.
“I think those turnovers in the clear and on the offensive end really hurt us because the ball had been down in the defensive end so much,” JMU head coach Shelley Klaes said.
The Dukes wanted to limit their turnovers heading into the contest, which they did, only committing 14, but when they did happen they allowed UNC to operate in their offense for longer stretches.
Klaes was happy about the limited turnovers, forcing the Tar Heels to score against her set defense and not in situations where UNC had numbers coming down the field.
The problem for JMU was fouling. The Dukes committed 30 fouls, including 11 in the second quarter alone. They also had seven cards in total, including six yellow cards.
“They had to score their goals through settled play and that’s what we were hoping for,” Klaes said. “We just unfortunately fouled and put them in man-up situations. I think a third of their goals were a man up.”
The Dukes also couldn’t take advantage of all of UNC’s cards in the contest when they had the player advantage.
One bright spot in the game was redshirt freshman midfielder Maggie Clark, who scored her first two collegiate goals in her JMU debut.
“I was really excited coming off my redshirt year. It was a great opportunity to show what I’ve learned from the past year,” Clark said. “I think it was definitely a good one to start off in and I just want to keep that energy up for the next games moving forward.”
Clark came off the bench and provided the spark JMU needed, scoring her first goal unassisted in the waning minutes of the first quarter and her second unassisted midway through the third quarter.
Klaes was happy with how Clark played against UNC’s Taylor Moreno in goal.
“She’s got great shot selection and I think she showed that going up against one of the best goalies in the country,” Klaes said. “If we can have more players like her stepping up and being a spark off the bench, it’s going to be a good thing for the program.”
