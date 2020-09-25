BLACKSBURG – The backdrop of a nearly empty Lane Stadium surely will make for a bizarre setting.
Normally packed with a crowd of 60,000-plus spectators, that won’t be the scenario when No. 20 Virginia Tech opens its season and welcomes N.C. State to Blacksburg tonight for an 8 p.m. Atlantic Coast Conference contest.
“It’s going to be like a scrimmage to be honest with you,” Hokies junior linebacker Dax Hollifield said, “and you’re going to have bring your own juice. I can’t wait because we’ve been practicing for it.”
Hollifield said it was a never-ending preseason for Virginia Tech, which had to postpone two games already and had dealt with an uptick in coronavirus cases within its program just over the last couple of weeks.
“I can’t wait to get out there and I know everyone else on the team feels the same way,” Hollifield said. “The wait is over. It’s been a long time coming.”
N.C. State outlasted Wake Forest, 45-42, a week ago in its opener, and the Wolfpack (1-0, 1-0 ACC) will try to continue its prolific offensive pace today against the Hokies, who will debut a new-look defense under first-year coordinator Justin Hamilton.
Hamilton steps in for former longtime Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster after he retired following last season.
“The biggest thing is you’ve got to make decisions that you think are best and you can’t be hesitant,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said about the advice he’d give Hamilton, a Virginia Tech alum who played for Foster.
“If you feel like blitzing or playing coverage or whatever the call is, you go and go lay it out there,” Fuente said, “and know that I’ve got your back. So he’ll be prepared, the staff will be prepared and he’ll be absolutely fine on game day.”
Hollifield said there are distinctions between Foster’s system and what Hamilton has installed for Virginia Tech. Last year, Hollifield had 67 tackles to go along with 4.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions.
He said he expects to play some middle linebacker and some outside linebacker in a rotation with senior Rayshard Ashby, a preseason All-ACC choice, and sophomore Alan Tisdale.
“I’m not going to lie. Coach Foster was really man [coverage] across the board, lock ‘em up, not allow any catches, no yards allowed,” Hollifield said, “and in today’s day of football you’ve got to switch it up a little bit more. And that’s what Coach Ham is doing, switching up the defense a little more and I like it a lot. Let’s me play in a little more space, and play the quarterback’s eyes.”
Said N.C. State coach Dave Doeren: “We’ll see as the game goes on if there are changes to their scheme. Obviously, they ran a system under Bud that was very successful for a long period of time and [Hamilton] did play for him, but we do expect to see some things different. Just not sure what they’ll be until we get into the game.”
As a team last week, the Wolfpack rushed for 270 yards, averaged 5.5 yards per carry and had seven runs of 20 more yards or more. Running back Ricky Person accumulated 99 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and fellow running back Zonavan Knight chipped in with 97 yards and score.
It was N.C. State’s first game under new offensive coordinator Tim Beck, who joined the Wolfpack in the offseason after a stint at Texas.
“Their offensive line is really, really good,” Hollifield said. “I was really impressed with them, how they ran outside zone. They’re really physical up front. Our defensive line has to stay in their gaps, not get cut off and that should take care of that, but they have a good run game.”
Fuente said Virginia Tech has to defend the run well.
“They rushed the ball for 270 yards and that’s the first thing that hits you,” Fuente said. “Tailback stretch play and quarterback stretch play, up and down the field. They moved with really good tempo and continued to mix it in throughout the game.”
The Coaches: Fuente, now in his fifth season at Virginia Tech, is 33-20 in his time in charge of the Hokies after leading them to an 8-5 mark last year and a Belk Bowl appearance.
Doeren is in his eighth year with N.C. State and is 48-42 while at the helm of the Wolfpack, but last fall they were 4-8 and it was his first losing season in the last six years.
The Quarterbacks: Hendon Hooker is Virginia Tech’s returning starter at the position, but Fuente said he’s likely to use both Hooker and Oregon transfer Braxton Burmeister against N.C. State.
“That’s the plan,” Fuente said, “and yes it’s an ongoing process of how that’ll exactly work. … I don’t have a lot to draw from on that deal. I think I’ve leaned back on what we said when we talked about this earlier, but it’s just how good I’ve felt about these guys’ performance that makes me feel better and maybe not stress about it as nearly as much. It’s just a different feeling when you have guys who have gone out to practice and not played well on a consistent basis, and you’re trying to figure out what to do. That’s not the case here and it eases my anxiety about the whole situation quite a bit.”
Though Hooker will start, Fuente said each quarterback has practiced well enough to play.
Last season, Hooker threw for 1,555 yards and 13 touchdowns compared to only two interceptions. He also rushed for 356 yards and five touchdowns.
Burmeister sat out last year due to NCAA transfer rules and hasn’t taken a snap in a game since appearing in Oregon’s Nov. 23, 2018 contest against Oregon State.
“Definitely feels like a long time coming,” Burmeister said. “I’m super excited for this game and can’t wait to get out there.”
N.C. State quarterback Bailey Hockman threw for 191 yards and a touchdown last week.
Series History: Though the two programs reside in the ACC, Virginia Tech and N.C. State haven’t met often recently.
Fuente and Doeren have never faced each other in their current roles. The last time the two sides played was when Virginia Tech topped N.C. State, 28-13, in 2015. Virginia Tech is 27-18 all-time against N.C. State.
Boosting The CB Spot: It was just last month that the Hokies added Illinois State transfer cornerback Devin Taylor to their roster. He’s listed as a backup on their depth chart, but Fuente said he believes Taylor is ready for game action.
“I’ve been really pleased,” Fuente said. “He doesn’t seem to have any fear and is eager to get a chance to play at this level and has picked it up quickly, played a lot of football, which seems to go hand-in-hand with a lot of our older guys that have come in. Once they get used to the terminology, they pick up what we’re trying to accomplish and it’s usually similar to something that we’ve done before. We don’t have any reservations about putting him on the field.”
At Illinois State, Taylor was an All-Missouri Valley Conference selection.
And he’s not the only newcomer from the FCS within his position group. Former James Madison assistant Ryan Smith, now the Hokies’ cornerbacks coach, will coach his first game with Virginia Tech today.
Wiles’ Return: N.C. State defensive line coach Charley Wiles spent the last 24 years at Virginia Tech under former Hokies coach Frank Beamer and Fuente. He’ll make a quick return to Blacksburg and be on the opponent’s sideline today.
“He’s doing great things with our young men and he’s a cultivator of chemistry in that room,” Doeren said of Wiles. “Those guys play hard for ‘em and I know he does everything he can to help ‘em.”
Another former Virginia Tech assistant, Brian Mitchell, N.C. State’s cornerbacks coach will be back at Lane Stadium today, too.
Don’t Be Surprised If: Three different running backs play a role for Virginia Tech today as Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert and Rutgers transfer Raheem Blackshear make their Hokies’ debuts while Jalen Holston returns from last year’s season-ending injury.
