On Saturday, James Madison made the most of the marquee non-conference game on its schedule at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah.
The No. 3 Dukes topped No. 9 Weber State, 37-24, in a rare bout between regular FCS postseason participants from the Colonial Athletic Association and the Big Sky, respectively.
JMU quarterback Cole Johnson threw for two scores and rushed for another, but the Dukes captured momentum before Johnson’s pair of passing touchdowns to wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. in the second half.
In the second quarter with Weber State threatening to even the score, the interior of the Dukes’ defensive line jarred the Wildcats’ offensive front backward into quarterback Randall Johnson, who fumbled as he began to fall. JMU safety Josh Sarratt, a transfer from VMI, scooped, secured the ball and sprinted with it for an 88-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown while pushing the advantage to 17-3 before halftime.
After that, the contest never felt close again.
The push in the backfield the Dukes created was common as they finished the contest with nine tackles for loss and a sack. Cornerback Greg Ross also had an interception.
Earlier in the first half, JMU kicker Ethan Ratke became the all-time leader for field goals with a 44-yarder. He added two more on the night to give himself 78 for his career.
JMU improves to 3-0 with the win while Weber State dropped to 1-2.
