For Clayton Cheatham, there’s no forgetting the listlessness that plagued James Madison’s last trek to The Granite State.
It left an impact on the Dukes’ now-fifth-year senior tight end.
“We went up there and it was cold. It was rainy,” Cheatham said. “The locker room was under the away stands and it was leaking through the stands, so the locker room was wet and it was tough. There weren’t many fans there. We didn’t travel very well that game, so it was just sort of a dead environment and obviously, we didn’t really come ready to play.”
The result was a shocking, 35-24, upending of then-No. 3 JMU by unranked New Hampshire on an early November Saturday afternoon three years ago. The loss ultimately cost the Dukes a chance for a national seed that season when the FCS playoff field was unveiled a few weeks later.
On Saturday, No. 3 JMU (3-0, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association) makes its first trip back to Wildcat Stadium since that frustrating setback, to face No. 25 New Hampshire (3-1, 2-0 CAA) for a 3:30 p.m. conference tilt.
The Dukes, though, aren’t the only opponent to fall victim in Durham, N.H. over the years. Dating back to 2008, New Hampshire owns a 61-11 home record, which includes a 42-8 mark against CAA foes. Even third-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti, whose lone previous trip to Wildcat Stadium came while he was in charge of Elon, suffered a loss there in 2017 to snap an eight-game Phoenix winning streak.
“You get in there and the locker room isn’t the greatest in the world,” Cignetti said. “But so what? It’s all about what happens between those 100 yards, so we’ve got to go in there with the right mindset, start fast, fly around and do the things you’ve got to do to be successful.”
Said JMU sixth-year senior safety Wayne Davis: “It’s a very gloomy place. You’ve got to create your own energy when you go up there, so we’re looking to do that.”
Davis said if the Dukes need a player or two to get them eager and focused, odds are it’ll be either Cheatham or fifth-year junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey to do so. Those two are typically the most vocal as kickoff nears, according to the veteran safety.
“Before we come out for pregame warm ups, I’m always the guy that breaks the team down,” Cheatham said, “and says a little something. Nothing crazy, but short and sweet [like], ‘We know why we’re here and let’s get this job done.’ And I think people have started to respect that I take a little bit of ownership.”
There’s a chance that the disappointment a few seasons ago fuels JMU or at least has the Dukes on alert going into this matchup. If JMU shows up prepared and isn’t disengaged because of its surroundings, the Dukes will have every chance to blow past UNH, which got beat 77-7 last week at FBS Pittsburgh.
JMU handled Morehead State, Maine and Weber State in the first three weeks of the campaign before its bye week, outscoring those three by an average margin of victory of 39.6 points.
The Dukes lead the country in scoring offense with 53.3 points per game and are 10th nationally for scoring defense yielding only 13.67 points per contest.
“This is a well-rounded football team,” longtime New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell said of the Dukes, “and I say they don’t rebuild down there, they reload. And they’ve reloaded the gun pretty good and stocked it with bullets, so we will have our hands full.”
Wildcats redshirt freshman defensive end Josiah Silver said his team’s best shot to pull an upset is to disrupt JMU quarterback Cole Johnson, who has the most touchdown passes (11) in the FCS without throwing an interception.
“What’s working for us is creating turnovers,” Silver said. “We got turnovers in every game, but the Pitt game and we saw what happened in that game and so I’d say the more we force and create turnovers, that’ll help us in the JMU game.”
The tandem of Silver and UNH senior defensive end Gunner Gibson have combined for 6.5 sacks this fall while three Wildcats defensive backs – Evan Horn, Pop Bush and Noah Stansbury – are tied for the team lead with three interceptions.
Cheatham said for the Dukes, the main objective is to arrive in the right frame of mind.
“I think in ’18, we were a younger team,” Cheatham said. “And that’s one of our benefits this year. We’re an older team and a lot of guys have been up there and been to environments that aren’t comfortable, so that’ll help us this week. Guys know what to expect. The first time I went up there, I had no clue what to expect, so I think that’ll help us this week. We know what we’re walking into.”
The Coaches: In his 22nd year at the helm of the Wildcats, McDonnell is 157-97 and earlier this year won for the 100th time in a CAA contest when UNH beat Towson on Sept. 11. McDonnell, former William & Mary coach Jimmye Laycock and ex-Villanova coach Andy Talley are the only coaches to reach the century mark for CAA victories.
Cignetti is 91-29 in his 11th season as a head coach, and 24-3 in his current post leading the Dukes.
The Quarterbacks: McDonnell said he’s impressed with Johnson.
“It all starts with the quarterback play and they’ve been blessed over the years to have some pretty good quarterbacks there,” McDonnell said. “And Cole Johnson is playing very, very well. He’s playing very efficiently.”
Johnson has completed 74 percent of his throws this season for 843 yards and 11 touchdowns without an interception.
“What he’s doing,” McDonnell said, “is doing what Curt and his offensive staff want him to do. They get the ball in open spaces to guys who can run.”
Wildcats quarterback Bret Edwards, a fourth-year sophomore, will make his sixth career start. He was elevated from backup to starter last month after Max Brosmer suffered a torn ACL during the preseason. Edwards has thrown for eight touchdowns with only one interception this fall.
“Their quarterback is very good at throwing on the run,” Davis said.
Series History: The 2018 matchup was the exception. This meeting marks the 10th time in the last 11 contests between JMU and UNH that both are nationally ranked in the Top 25.
The Dukes hold a slight edge in the all-time series, with an 11-9 record against the Wildcats.
Same Tricks: Under McDonnell, UNH’s offense has always been considered an innovative system using pre-snap shifts and motions, and unconventional trick plays to confuse opposing defenses. Those tactics go back to when current UCLA coach Chip Kelly was the offensive coordinator there in the early 2000s before leaving for Oregon and climbing the coaching ranks.
According to Cignetti, McDonnell and company are still up to their usual ways.
“It’s always about recognition and identification and communication,” Cignetti said. “[JMU defensive coordinator] Corey [Hetherman] has played these guys a few times and got some familiarity, but it always changes every year a little bit.
“We’ve got guys like Tucker-Dorsey, Kelvin [Azanama] and Wayne Davis that really do a great job of communicating and we’ve done a pretty good job of that up to this point, but I’m sure we’re going to see a few things Saturday that we haven’t seen yet on tape and there will be some adjustments on the sideline that need to be made.”
Palmer’s Potential: The bye week allowed JMU to get healthier than it has been this season, and the contest against New Hampshire is likely to mark the return of All-American running back Percy Agyei-Obese (hamstring).
But until he’s ready to take on the heavy workload he’s managed to handle the past three seasons, JMU could lean more on third-year sophomore running back Latrele Palmer.
“I’ve always felt like Latrele’s role was totally dependent upon Latrele,” Cignetti said. “He’s a guy that you’d like to be able to give the ball to 20-plus times a game and it’s really been a function of his availability and durability and his consistency in performance at practice.
“I’ve seen him take a step forward and thought he had some key runs [at Weber State],” Cignetti continued, “and I think his physical stature with the way he runs, he’s a guy you’d like to be able to give the ball to a lot.”
Palmer leads the Dukes with 219 rushing yards and is averaging 8.1 yards per carry with two rushing scores. In the past, Palmer has primarily been used as a late-game bruiser to finish off an opponent.
Don’t Be Surprised If: Johnson uses his running backs as well as slot receiver Kris Thornton in the passing game early as a method of getting the ball out quickly to slow UNH’s six-man blitzes, which Cignetti said the Wildcats use more frequently than most defenses.
What’s Next: JMU returns home for another Top 25 matchup with Villanova next Saturday while New Hampshire takes a bye week.
