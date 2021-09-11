Two long scoring throws from Cole Johnson to Antwane Wells Jr. ignited No. 3 James Madison in its 55-7 rout of Maine on Saturday afternoon in Colonial Athletic Association action at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Johnson threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns, including connecting twice with Wells Jr. in the opening half for scores of 73 yards and 51 yards. Wells Jr. finished with 179 receiving yards, and the touchdowns gave him at least one in a game for the fifth straight contest dating back to last spring.
The Dukes put together a dominating effort in every fashion, scoring on defense and special teams, too. Safety Francis Meehan turned a tipped pass by teammate Sam Kidd into a 31-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and backup running back Desmond Green returned a blocked punt six yards for a score in the third.
They also outgaining Maine 517 total yards to 194. JMU’s defense tallied four sacks and 11 tackles for loss against the Black Bears, who were forced to use their backup quarterback Derek Robertson in the final three quarters after an injury removed starter Joe Fagnano early.
JMU improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the CAA while Maine fell to 0-2 overall and in the league.
