Mistakes were made, and those issues nearly plagued No. 3 James Madison in a venue where they’ve lost before.
But senior quarterback Cole Johnson’s 30-yard touchdown throw to junior wide receiver Kris Thornton with 8:20 left sent the Dukes ahead of New Hampshire and linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey’s interception with less than two minutes to go secured a 23-21 win in Colonial Athletic Association action on Saturday at Wildcat Stadium in Durham, N.H.
It was JMU’s first trip to UNH since losing there three seasons ago, and like turnovers cost the Dukes then, those same errors almost derailed their chance for a victory on this trek north.
In the second quarter with JMU leading 10-0 and threatening to score again, New Hampshire safety Noah Stansbury forced Thornton to fumble and fellow Wildcats safety Noah Palm recovered it and then returned it 93 yards for a touchdown.
That was the first of three turnovers for JMU – its first three of this season – that UNH turned into 21 points. Johnson threw a pick-six early in the third quarter, in which Wildcats defensive back Randall Harris returned for an 18-yard score.
Then, Johnson’s fumble when he was sacked by Josiah Silver on the next sequence led to a short field for the UNH offense and it made good when quarterback Bret Edwards found wide receiver Brian Espanet for an eight-yard touchdown and a 21-17 lead.
But Johnson and Thornton’s connection proved to be too much in spite of their mistakes earlier in the game. Thornton caught 12 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns from Johnson. Thornton’s first scoring catch gave JMU its initial edge.
JMU improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the CAA while New Hampshire fell to 3-2 (2-1 CAA).
(1) comment
Tough locale and a previous house of horrors for the Dukes but it appeared focus was somewhat lacking.
Survive and move on.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.