There’s confidence brewing.
The kind of belief James Madison’s stellar defenses of recent years always carried with it on Saturdays especially as the playoffs neared. When those players showed up in 2017 and 2019, they didn’t think anyone could score on them, and now this year’s version – an aggressive, attacking unit under third-year defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman’s watch – is beginning to gain an attitude like that, too.
“We’re looking at it like, ‘Hey, we’re probably the best defense in the nation right now and we’ve got to take advantage of it,’” Dukes fifth-year senior safety MJ Hampton said. “We come to practice every single day and we hold each other accountable and there’s no lackluster effort. We come in here and ball out.”
No. 5 JMU (6-1, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association) enters its 2 p.m. Saturday home meeting against Elon (4-3, 3-1 CAA) rated first nationally in total defense while yielding only 222 yards per game. The Dukes are third in the FCS against the run, giving up 55.9 rushing yards per contest and sixth in scoring defense while allowing 14.71 points per game.
They’re coming off two dominating performances in road victories also, combining to limit Richmond and Delaware to a total of 13 points. The Spiders and the Blue Hens were 4-of-28 in their combined third-down tries against the Dukes.
“We’re just playing sound, good defense right now and so we’ve got to keep it rolling,” JMU redshirt sophomore defensive end Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji said.
Nwabuoku-Okonji had a sack and forced a fumble last Saturday against Delaware. The Dukes have racked up three or more sacks in a game four times this fall, and Hampton said even when the pressure doesn’t result in a take down of the opposing quarterback, it can influence the game. Hampton said his interception last week of Blue Hens quarterback Zach Gwynn was an example of that.
“That’s why he threw it out there to me,” Hampton said. “[JMU defensive end] Bryce Carter was there and [Gwynn] had to throw it. He had to throw it or it’d be a sack, and I picked it off. Without this defensive line, things would not be possible.”
JMU coach Curt Cignetti said Hampton’s return after the veteran missed the first four games of the campaign, has given the secondary a boost. Cignetti said Hampton and rover Chris Chukwuneke have played very well the last two weeks.
“We’re really dominating the line of scrimmage,” Cignetti said about his defense. “We did a better job of tackling [against Delaware]. We had a couple of [pass-interference penalties] and they hit us on one deep [throw] in one-on-one coverage, so there are things we’ve got to clean up. … And we’ve played against some backup quarterbacks, but we’re not going to play against a backup quarterback this week.
“We’re going to play against one of the best quarterbacks we’ve played in the three seasons we’ve been here, so this week is going to present quite a challenge because [Elon quarterback] Davis Cheek is top notch.”
Cignetti would know, too.
When he was the coach at Elon, he started Cheek as a freshman.
Cheek is now a senior, and has four 300-plus yard passing performances this fall. He’s completed 66 percent of his throws for 2,047 yards and 13 touchdowns compared to three interceptions. His 87-percent completion rate in Elon’s win last week over New Hampshire was the fourth highest for any FCS quarterback this season.
“Davis played a great game,” Elon coach Tony Trisciani said, “and the way he responded after an up-and-down first quarter really tells you a lot about Davis Cheek.
“He went 13-for-13 in the second quarter and that included an up-tempo drive before the half by completing five straight passes and then punching it in himself with a 3-yard run for the go-ahead touchdown. And you’ve heard me say it before, but Davis has got a lot of arm talent, is accurate and can throw the deep ball. But it’s really that six inches between his ears that separates him and makes him special with the way he prepares.”
There’s no doubt Cheek will be well-versed on the Dukes’ defense.
“Cheek knows where to go with the ball,” Cignetti said. “The thing about Cheek is he studies relentlessly. … He’s always been crafty, too, under pressure and being able to avoid and get rid of the ball from different release points. He’s always reminded me of Phillip Rivers since day one when he was at N.C. State in terms of being able to get the ball out quick, process things quickly and be very accurate with different release points. And when Rivers was at State, he had a strong arm and Cheek’s got a strong arm and so he’s a great player.”
The Coaches: Trisciani was Cignetti’s defensive coordinator at Elon before Cignetti left for JMU and Trisciani was promoted to coach of the Phoenix.
Cignetti is 94-30 overall as a head coach, and 27-4 at the helm of the Dukes. He was 14-9 over 2017 and 2018 with the Phoenix.
Trisciani is 10-14 while leading Elon.
The Quarterbacks: Cheek and Dukes quarterback Cole Johnson are probably two of the best three signal-callers in the CAA this fall along with Villanova’s Daniel Smith. Johnson had a key 36-yard touchdown run to help JMU separate from Delaware last Saturday. For the season, he’s thrown for 1,690 yards, 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions.
Series History: JMU leads the all-time series with Elon, 8-1, but the last time the Phoenix visited Bridgeforth Stadium, they left with a win.
In 2018, Cheek’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Avery Jones with 1:17 left gave Elon the 27-24 score it would win by.
“That was my freshman year and that sucked when they came in here,” JMU right tackle Nick Kidwell said, “and it was our only home loss only under [former JMU coach Mike] Houston.”
Kidwell said the players on both sides take the matchup seriously, especially since they want to play well for and in front of Cignetti.
This past spring, JMU needed a fourth-quarter rally to win at Elon.
“There’s some bad blood between us now,” Kidwell said.
O-Line Shuffle: Kidwell has been the team’s most consistent offensive lineman since the spring, and the Dukes will have some changes to their offensive line this week.
Stanley Hubbard is slated to step at center in for J.T. Timming, who suffered a season-ending injury last week, and it’s possible All-American left tackle Liam Fornadel returns to action after a Week 1 knee injury has kept him out since.
Special Teams Strength: Since missing two field goals in the fourth quarter against Villanova earlier this month, kicker Ethan Ratke has bounced back to make nine straight kicks over the last two weeks.
He made two from 47 yards against Delaware, and Ratke’s success is part of a larger encouraging effort from JMU’s special teams. Punter Harry O’Kelly has pinned opponents inside their own 20-yard line nine times this season and is averaging 40 yards per punt.
JMU is 25th best in the country for kick-return defense.
“We’ve really had a number of guys step up on special teams and our special teams are really improving every single week,” Cignetti said.
Don’t Be Surprised If: JMU players aren’t bothered at all by the news of a potential move to the FBS.
“I feel like [offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski] said it best,” Kidwell said Tuesday. “It’s not important to us now. What’s important is Wednesday’s practice and Thursday’s practice and Friday’s practice and then our game. It’s noise, but we’ve got to be disciplined with distractions.”
The Dukes’ roster is also comprised of many fifth- and sixth-year seniors, who have one goal of winning a title in what’s left of their eligibility.
What’s Next: JMU stays at home for a non-conference tilt with Campbell on Nov. 6 and Elon returns home for a matchup with Villanova on the same day.
