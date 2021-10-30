A run of 21 straight points into halftime propelled No. 5 James Madison to a 45-21 Colonial Athletic Association rout of Elon on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
Dukes quarterback Cole Johnson threw for 307 yards and six touchdowns, setting the school single-game record for passing scores. Four of his touchdown passes came in the second quarter.
His 13-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. with 50 seconds left in the first half extended JMU’s advantage to 35-14.
The Dukes began building their large margin after cornerback Taurus Carroll intercepted Elon quarterback Davis Cheek midway through the second stanza. Until then, Cheek and Johnson had traded touchdown tosses in game that at one point was knotted 14-14 with 10:17 left in the second quarter.
But Carroll’s interception came on the heels’ Johnson’s 58-yard touchdown throw to Kris Thornton that put JMU ahead 21-14. Then the Dukes turned Carroll’s takeaway into seven points when Johnson found Wells Jr. in the end zone for a 6-yard score to go up by double digits for the first time.
JMU’s advantage only widened from there.
The Dukes improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the CAA while Elon dropped to 4-4 (3-2 CAA).
