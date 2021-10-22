Another week, another backup quarterback lined up behind center against James Madison.
And the Dukes’ defensive line is salivating.
“It’s definitely something we try to attack when we see it,” JMU defensive tackle Tony Thurston said.
The No. 7 Dukes travel to No. 23 Delaware for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Saturday at Delaware Stadium, where the Blue Hens’ quarterback situation is almost as dire as Richmond’s was a week ago when JMU racked up six sacks on the road while limiting the Spiders to 188 yards of total offense. Thurston had two of those sacks and so did defensive end Bryce Carter as part of a dominating victory.
Richmond was forced to use its second-, third- and fourth-string signal-callers, which continued an unfortunate trend for JMU foes. Earlier this season, the Dukes beat Maine after knocking out Black Bears starting quarterback Joe Fagnano in the first quarter and then in the weeks after, they picked up victories over Weber State and New Hampshire, which each had to use reserve quarterbacks.
Across those four contests – all wins for JMU, too – the Dukes tallied a total of 14 sacks against non-No. 1 quarterbacks. In this Colonial Athletic Association clash between JMU (5-1, 3-1 CAA) and Delaware (3-3, 2-2 CAA), the Dukes get another chance to take advantage of a lesser experienced player at the position.
Blue Hens starter Nolan Henderson, who helped lead them to the FCS national semifinals this past spring, is out with injury. His backup, Zach Gwynn, an East Carolina transfer, was day-to-day earlier in the week, according to Delaware coach Danny Rocco. If Gwynn can’t go, the Blue Hens could turn to third-team quarterback Cade Pribula or redshirt junior Anthony Paoletti, who is likely to see action anyway as a running, wildcat quarterback.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti said the opponent’s circumstance at quarterback can play into how aggressive the Dukes are and how frequently defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman calls for blitzes.
“It does and it can,” Cignetti said. “And we’re always going to pressure. We do blitz quite a bit. … It does affect with who is playing quarterback and what his strengths and weaknesses are with how much pressure you’re giving him. It’s relative also to, do they five-man protect? Do they seven-man protect? How good are the receivers? And things like that.”
Rocco said JMU’s defensive front creates reason for concern.
The Dukes’ 3.17 sacks per game are tied for 12th most in the FCS and their 8.2 tackles for loss are tied for fifth most in the country. Defensive end Isaac Ukwu leads JMU with four sacks and Carter tops with the Dukes 8.5 tackles for loss. All-American defensive tackle Mike Greene, after having missed the first two games with a back injury, has four tackles for loss over the four games he’s appeared in this fall.
“This version of JMU, and particularly the defensive front, looks very much the same as they’ve had in years past,” Rocco said. “Very aggressive, very talented and very much disruptive and penetrating. And then the two inside linebackers [Kelvin Azanama and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey], I think, are really good football players. They chase the ball and tackle well and they do a lot of different things with them, so we’re really going to have to have a balanced attack.
“And at the end the day if you can’t throw the ball, you can’t score enough points to win the football game, so we’re going to have to be able to pick those moments to go back there, protect and get the ball down the field.”
The Blue Hens do feature talented skill players like running back Dejoun Lee and wide receiver Thyrick Pitts, whose six touchdown receptions are tied for the CAA lead.
Paoletti’s downhill rushing style could also help Rocco and the Blue Hens achieve the balance he’s looking for while simultaneously slowing some of JMU’s pass rushers down. He said he’s likely to use Paoletti more frequently this week compared to their loss last Saturday at Stony Brook.
Paoletti has 33 carries for 128 rushing yards and a pair of rushing scores this fall.
“It is two different kinds of offenses when the quarterbacks are in,” Cignetti said about preparing for Gwynn and Paoletti. “We do expect to see quite a bit of Paoletti and have been preparing for that and also preparing for what they do regularly with what they showed in the spring and what they show when Gwynn is in there, so it does present a challenge. There’s no question about it. But we’ll be ready.”
The Coaches: Cignetti and Rocco share one commonality. They both left previous jobs in the CAA for their current posts. Cignetti departed Elon for JMU ahead of the 2019 season and Rocco left Richmond for Delaware before the 2017 campaign.
Rocco is 29-20 in his fifth season in charge of the Blue Hens and is 119-62 in his 16th overall season as a head coach.
Cignetti is 93-30 in his 11th season as a head coach and 26-4 in his third season leading the Dukes.
The Quarterbacks: Delaware’s quarterback situation has already been examined, and for the Dukes, they’ve still got their sixth-year senior signal-caller playing well to this point in the fall.
Cole Johnson has completed 70.3 percent of his throws for 1,571 passing yards and 15 touchdowns compared to only one interception.
Series History: It’s actually the lack of recent history that makes this Saturday intriguing.
JMU holds a bit of a grudge with Delaware heading into this tilt, considering JMU was the CAA South champion this past spring and Delaware won the CAA North in addition to the CAA title and the league’s automatic bid into the FCS postseason when the league was split into two even though both programs were unbeaten in the conference.
“It adds a little bit,” JMU wide receiver Kris Thornton said. “We know there’s a little chip on our shoulder because they took the CAA championship from us last year, so there’s a little chip on our shoulder and that’s added fuel to fire for this game this week.”
Overall, the Dukes and the Blue Hens have played 26 times before with Delaware holding a 14-12 record edge in the series. The last meeting came in the 2018 postseason when the Dukes topped the Blue Hens, 20-6, at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Hampton’s Role: JMU safety MJ Hampton, an All-CAA first-team choice this past spring, has been slowly easing back into a role on defense.
He played some last week against Richmond in the defensive backfield after suiting up for the first time this fall a few weeks ago and playing on special teams against Villanova. Hampton missed the first four contests with a foot injury.
But he had six tackles against the Spiders.
“That’s still developing,” Cignetti said. “He played both rover and free safety [against Richmond], and I thought he gave us something when he was in the game. He’s highly respected by the guys on defense, too, but by the same token, [Chris] Chukwuneke, I think has been playing really well at rover and Que Reid has been playing a lot of free safety.
“… I think MJ is potentially a guy who could play rover, strong safety and free safety and his role this week will be determined by the team we’re facing and what we expect to see.”
Familiar Faces: Delaware offensive line coach Bryan Stinespring is a JMU alum and was an assistant at the school when the Dukes won the national championship in 2016. Blue Hens wide receivers coach Alex Wood was the head coach at JMU from 1995 through 1998.
On the Dukes’ side, offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski held the same job at Delaware from 2007 through 2011.
Don’t Be Surprised If: The Dukes solve some of their red-zone woes on offense. JMU had four trips into the red zone last Saturday against Richmond and failed to score touchdowns during any of those opportunities.
The Dukes have converted only 51 percent of their red-zone chances into touchdowns this season.
But Delaware has the 119th ranked red-zone defense in all of FCS.
What’s Next: JMU returns home to host Elon on Oct. 30 while Delaware steps out of conference to host Dixie State on the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.