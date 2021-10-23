NEWARK, Del. – Cole Johnson’s 36-yard touchdown run in the third quarter provided No. 7 James Madison separation from No. 23 Delaware in the Dukes’ 22-10 Colonial Athletic Association victory on Saturday at Delaware Stadium.
Up until Johnson found the end zone, JMU clung to an advantage captured only on field goals from kicker Ethan Ratke, who set a school record with five in the win.
Ratke’s fourth boot through the uprights, a 47-yarder, gave the Dukes a 12-10 lead earlier in the third.
Throughout the first half, JMU wasted one short field after another including two red-zone trips that resulted in field goals.
But Johnson’s score capitalized on a turnover that set the Dukes up at the Delaware 45. On the Blue Hens’ previous possession, JMU defensive end Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji sacked Delaware quarterback Zach Gwynn, who fumbled, and safety Chris Chukwuneke recovered it.
In total, JMU forced three turnovers. Safety MJ Hampton and cornerback Greg Ross each had an interception. The Dukes held the Blue Hens to 109 total yards.
The Dukes improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the CAA while Delaware dropped to 3-4 (2-3 CAA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.