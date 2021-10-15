There’s been some lobbying among teammates this week in James Madison’s locker room.
The No. 8 Dukes are on the road for their rivalry clash at Richmond on Saturday at 2 p.m., and the bout in the Commonwealth’s capital city signifies a return home for so many on JMU’s roster.
“Everybody is trying to get a ticket,” Dukes senior defensive tackle Mike Greene, a product of Highland Springs High School, said. “I need like four more and I’ve been trying to see if anyone else has any extras, so we’re going to have to figure out a way with these tickets to see what everyone needs.”
Greene said he has at least 12 family members and friends counting on being able to attend the game, which is his last college contest so close to home.
There are 14 other members of the Dukes, who grew up in the Richmond area or went to high school there, including starters like senior tight end Clayton Cheatham, freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., senior linebacker Kelvin Azanama and senior kicker Ethan Ratke.
“A lot of them are key players,” third-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said earlier this week, “so I’m sure they’re excited to get back home and play in front of their families. We got to scrounge up enough tickets for everybody because our ticket allotment from Richmond is a little low, so we’re working on that.”
The excitement surrounding the trip to Robins Stadium to face a rival with it also doubling as a homecoming is happening at a needed moment for the Dukes. They come off a down-to-the-wire 28-27 loss to Villanova last week. It was JMU’s first regular-season loss since its 2019 opener at FBS West Virginia.
JMU (4-1, 2-1 Colonial Athletic Association) is facing a desperate Richmond (2-3, 0-2 CAA) bunch, too. The Spiders were in the Top 25 earlier this season, but have dropped three in a row, suffering losses to Villanova, FBS Virginia Tech and Elon.
So, for both sides this encounter offers a chance to get right and inject some positivity and optimism into their respective team for the back half of the campaign.
“Just because you lose a game doesn’t mean your season is over yet or that your goals go out the window,” Dukes senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese said. “We’re still the same team and we’re still a powerful team, and again, we just got to look at ourselves and see what type of team we want to be.”
Cignetti said he’s leaned on veterans like Agyei-Obese and Greene this week to propel the Dukes forward.
JMU wants to rid some of the mistakes on defense that led to long touchdowns for Villanova and clean up some of its problems on offense with its running game in order to return to form like when it was averaging more than 50 points per game through the first three of this fall.
“You rely on your leaders throughout the season,” Cignetti said, “and in a time like this, after a tough loss on Saturday is when you lean on ‘em a little more.”
Richmond has done the same, according to Spiders senior linebacker Tyler Dressler, who said on the heels of their loss to Elon, him and his fellow captains spoke to the rest of the group about what would have to happen in order to turn their season around.
“We were making sure everyone was on the same page,” Dressler said. “And I was impressed. No one is jumping ship right now and the mentality is to go 1-0 every week from here on out. We’ve got JMU coming up and they’re just coming off a devastating loss, too, just like we’ve lost our past three games, so we’re looking forward to a tough game.”
Spiders offensive coordinator Jeff Durden, the former JMU OC who helped the Dukes win a national championship in 2004, said one key for Richmond is not to be overwhelmed by the opponent, which has dominated the CAA and the rivalry series over the last half decade.
“For us to do well in this game,” Durden said, “we’re going to have to focus on us. I think sometimes we make JMU too big and it’s just 11 guys from JMU playing ball, and we’re going to go out there and really concentrate on us. That’s been a huge emphasis for us.”
The Dukes are looking at it similarly.
“We’re just trying to go out there and bring the juice,” Greene said. “We’re going to definitely fix our mistakes from the last loss and we’re going to be on that and try to get everything right.”
The Coaches: Cignetti 92-30 in his 11th season as a head coach. He’s 25-4 in his three seasons at the helm of the Dukes.
Fifth-year Richmond coach Russ Huesman is 20-23 while leading the Spiders and 79-60 in his 13 seasons as a head coach. He previously was in charge at Chattanooga from 2009-2016.
Huesman’s staff, though, has plenty of connection to the Dukes. Durden is one of three former JMU assistants on the Richmond staff along with defensive ends coach Jeff Hanson and cornerbacks coach Tarron Williams. Hanson and Williams were members of former JMU coach Mike Houston’s staff, helping the Dukes win a national championship in 2016.
Additionally, Richmond defensive tackles coach Sam Daniels is a JMU alum and played for the Dukes in the late 2000s.
“I think it helps in the fact that we know how big of a game this is and we’ve been on the other side,” Daniels said about the value in having so many ties to JMU on the UR staff.
The Quarterbacks: JMU senior signal-caller Cole Johnson threw for two touchdowns or more in each the team’s first four games this season, but was held without a touchdown throw last week against Villanova, a contest in which he completed only 60 percent of his throws – the lowest rate he’s had this season.
Overall, though, he has had a strong year, throwing for 1,301 passing yards and 14 touchdowns compared to only one interception.
And while the Dukes’ quarterback situation is stable, Richmond’s isn’t as steady. The Spiders are likely to be without top quarterback Joe Mancuso (finger) and in all likelihood will start Beau English, a former Air Force transfer.
Series History: The Dukes lead the all-time series 20-18, and have dominated it lately. JMU has won five straight against the Spiders, and has outscored them 134-22 in the last three meetings.
Fond Memories: Cignetti said he’s enjoyed coaching in this rivalry over the last few years, and he’s been part of some the sport’s best during his career.
He played at West Virginia, so he had a front row seat to the Backyard Brawl before coaching in the series as an assistant at Pittsburgh. He also coached in all sorts of Southeastern Conference rivalries while on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.
“There are still people at West Virginia, who talk about the ’75 win over Pitt,” Cignetti said while recalling some of his favorite memories, “and Tony Dorsett and the last second field goal during Bobby Bowden’s last year as head coach. I was in ninth grade then. That was a great one. I was at Pitt one year when we beat West Virginia and we were a heavy underdog and they were good. That was a great win. Against, Penn State, too. Auburn-Alabama great, too. The Alabama-LSU games, I always thought were the best games. The environment was unbelievable and probably the SEC championship win against Florida.”
Dynamic LB Duos: Both JMU and Richmond feature some of the best linebackers in the CAA.
For the Spiders, Dressler has 43 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception while Tristan Wheeler has tallied 45 tackles.
Durden said he’s noticed JMU’s Azanama and Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey in his preparation.
“Those linebackers are really fast,” Durden said. “They don’t get blocked a lot. They’re really elusive and if you start running sideways against these guys, you’re in trouble.”
Tucker-Dorsey leads JMU with 35 tackles to go along with four tackles for loss, a sack and an interception. Azanama has 34 tackles.
Up The Rushing TD Ranks: With his two rushing touchdowns last week, Agyei-Obese reached 31 rushing scores for his career and moved into a tie for fourth in JMU history for rushing touchdowns.
He’s only behind former standouts Khalid Abdullah (41), Dae’Quan Scott (32) and Eriq Williams (32), and is tied with Rodney Landers on the list.
Don’t Be Surprised If: Richmond kick returner Aaron Dykes threatens to make an impact. He’s averaging 42 yards per kickoff return this fall and had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Villanova earlier this year.
What’s Next: JMU stays on the road for conference matchup at Delaware next Saturday while Richmond travels to Stony Brook in league play.
