RICHMOND – When Beau English picked his head up to search for a solution, he had precious seconds to do so.
James Madison’s defense was closing on him again and the Richmond quarterback had nowhere to escape from the onslaught of harassment that showed up regularly in the Spiders’ backfield on Saturday.
And on this particular occasion, English was sacked for the second time in two plays by JMU defensive tackle Tony Thurston to end the third quarter. The sacks moved Richmond out of field-goal range and kept the No. 8 Dukes comfortably in front of their rival during a 19-3 win on Saturday at Robins Stadium.
“Really big,” third-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti said of the consecutive quarterback take downs that derailed any hopes of the Spiders putting together a potential comeback.
“You’re protecting like a two-score lead or something like that,” he said, “so it was huge.”
Said Dukes senior linebacker Kelvin Azanama: “Those are big-time plays. Those are explosives and you need them to win.”
In total, JMU tallied six sacks on Saturday with two from Thurston, two from defensive end Bryce Carter and one apiece from Azanama and defensive tackle Mike Greene, who all played a part to limit Richmond to 188 yards of total offense.
“The plan was simple,” Azanama said. “It was everybody do their job. Coming from last week’s loss, we had a lot of people try to do too much, and we just wanted to do our job and fit this defense where we fit it.”
The victory was JMU’s (5-1, 3-1 Colonial Athletic Association) sixth straight over Richmond (2-4, 0-3 CAA), and returned the Dukes back to the win column following their heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Villanova a week ago.
Linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey led JMU with 10 tackles, and Azanama had five. Those two chased English and Richmond third-string quarterback Jackson Hardy frequently since the pair of signal-callers combined to run the ball more than 20 times with starter Joe Mancuso (finger) sidelined. English started, but hurt his right hand in the first quarter before returning in the second stanza.
It didn’t matter who played the position, though, because the smothering, veteran Dukes’ defense on the other side was tenacious and overpowered their opposition.
“We liked our matchup with our defensive line against their offensive line,” Cignetti said, “and we blitzed quite a bit.”
Spiders coach Russ Huesman said the sacks they gave up ruined his team’s chances on offense and made the task tougher for their defense.
“They were pretty big,” Huesman said, “and that wasn’t the only time [JMU] had a couple of sacks. And you think about it, too, they sacked us a couple of times and got us back on like our own 5-yard line. Now, all of a sudden, you’re punting the ball from your own 5-yard line. Those ones when you’re starting to move and get near the red zone, they hurt, but the other sacks do, too.”
JMU took advantage of short fields twice, including on the first-quarter drive when it scored the game’s only touchdown to build a 10-0 lead.
Quarterback Cole Johnson connected with running back Solomon Vanhorse dashing out of the backfield for a 25-yard touchdown to cap a four-play series that began at the Richmond 45. The field position was setup following Carter’s sack of Hardy, which sent Richmond back to its own 12 on second down prior to punting two snaps later.
The Dukes also turned Hardy’s fumble early – recovered by JMU safety Chris Chukwuneke – in the third quarter into kicker Ethan Ratke’s third of four field goals. Ratke went 4-for-4 in a bounce back effort after missing two chances at go-ahead kicks during the fourth quarter last week against the Wildcats.
“Every win is a big-time win to us,” Azanama said, “so it’s just exciting that we got that nasty taste out of our mouths.”
Cignetti added: “Good to get back on the win track, against a rival on the road. Got great defensive production. Thought going in we could get that kind of game from our defense and we did.”
BOX SCORE
James Madison 10 3 6 0—19
Richmond 0 3 0 0—3
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
JMU—Ratke 23 field goal, 5:54
JMU—Vanhorse 25 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 1:55
Second Quarter
JMU—Ratke 32 field goal, 9:24
UR—Larson 40 field goal, 6:48
Third Quarter
JMU—Ratke 24 field goal, 11:10
JMU—Ratke 26 field goal, 3:15
Individual Stats
RUSHING—JMU: Agyei-Obese 21-72, Palmer 6-24, Thornton 1-19, Vanhorse 1-4, Bryant Jr. 1-1, Douglas 1-0, Johnson 4-(-20). UR: Smith 8-43, Hughes 4-33, Dykes 9-22, English 14-14, Hardy 6-(-7).
PASSING—JMU: Johnson 19-29-0-270. UR: English 4-10-0-53, Hardy 4-7-0-30, Hughes 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—JMU: Thornton 7-81, Wells Jr. 6-125, Vanhorse 2-28, R. Brown 2-16, Bracey 1-16, Curry Jr. 1-4. UR: Henley 2-25, Dykes 2-3, Williams 1-34, Smith 1-12, Deveney 1-5, I. Brown 1-4.
