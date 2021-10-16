RICHMOND – A smothering defensive effort and a return to form for kicker Ethan Ratke propelled No. 8 James Madison to a 19-3 win at rival Richmond in Colonial Athletic Association action on Saturday at Robins Stadium.
The Dukes limited the Spiders to 188 total yards while they racked up six sacks and eight tackles for loss, derailing any chance Richmond had to keep the game competitive.
JMU didn’t need a lot from its offense on Saturday, thanks to its defense. The Dukes scored only one touchdown on a 25-yard throw from quarterback Cole Johnson to running back Solomon Vanhorse, and the rest of its drives into Spiders’ territory stalled in the red zone where Ratke made all four of his field-goal tries.
It was a bounce back effort for Ratke, who missed two potential go-ahead kicks in the fourth quarter in last week’s loss to Villanova.
With its sixth straight win over Richmond in the series, JMU improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the CAA this season. The Spiders fell to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in the league.
