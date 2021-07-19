Cole Johnson’s decision to return for the fall campaign eliminated a potentially difficult choice for James Madison’s staff to make.
For the first time in Dukes coach Curt Cignetti’s tenure, there is no battle for his team’s starting quarterback job as preseason practice nears.
The sixth-year senior signal-caller Johnson is the clear-cut starter going into the new season after commanding the offense effectively during the second half of the spring slate all the way through the FCS national semifinals.
“He just really, really, really gave us good quarterback play the last four or five games of the year,” Cignetti said about Johnson following the Dukes’ spring season-ending loss at Sam Houston in May.
So, with Johnson in place to start for a second straight season, here’s a closer look at the rest of the position unit:
Returning Starters: sixth-year senior Cole Johnson
Other Returners On Roster: r-junior Patrick Bentley, r-freshman Kyle Adams
Newcomers: freshman Billy Atkins, freshman Clay Vance
Departures: r-junior Gage Moloney, r-freshman Jacob Knight
Position Coach: Tino Sunseri (first season)
Synopsis: In each of the last three training camps, Johnson was in a competition for the starting role.
He didn’t win the first two while settling for the backup job behind current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci, but he did outduel Gage Moloney last February to become JMU’s No. 1 at the position.
While Johnson’s performance was shaky through his first three starts of last season – throwing four interceptions over those contests – he improved to secure his status as the starter and better the offense, too, in April and May.
As Johnson began to show an uptick in production while minimizing turnovers, Cignetti mentioned how he became more involved in the offense to help his quarterback, who seemed to get better deeper into the spring. In his last five starts, which included regular-season contests with rivals William & Mary and Richmond as well as playoff tilts with VMI, North Dakota and Sam Houston, Johnson completed 65 percent of his throws for 1,181 yards and eight touchdowns with only three interceptions.
He finished as the nation’s leader for passing efficiency and yards per pass attempt.
Now, his challenge is to build on his successes with a new, although, familiar offensive coordinator and a different position coach. JMU promoted wide receivers coach Mike Shanahan to offensive coordinator after former OC and quarterbacks coach Shane Montgomery departed for the same job at FBS Buffalo just days after the Dukes’ loss to the Bearkats. Ex-Pitt quarterback and former Alabama staffer Tino Sunseri was hired to serve as quarterbacks coach, and he is the third position coach Johnson has had since arriving in Harrisonburg. His others were Montgomery and Donnie Kirkpatrick.
For Sunseri, Shanahan and Cignetti, the toughest task comes in the form of developing a backup behind Johnson.
In the spring, Moloney was a solid second-string quarterback and even led JMU to a come-from-behind win at Elon when he was needed to replace Johnson. But Moloney has since transferred to Bryant, so the opportunity to be the No. 2 quarterback is there here in Harrisonburg.
Fourth-year junior Patrick Bentley is the most experienced of the three options, but redshirt freshman Kyle Adams and freshman Billy Atkins were key members of each of the last two recruiting classes. Adams, a 6-foot, 175-pounder, had a 19-yard run in brief action against William & Mary this past spring, and has the benefit of a full year in the offense over Atkins. Adams was also the first quarterback Cignetti signed at JMU.
Bentley has played in three games with the Dukes and has served as the program’s primary scout team quarterback throughout his time at JMU. He began his career with Division II Alderson-Broaddus in West Virginia.
