For the third time in four seasons, James Madison is the outright Colonial Athletic Association champion.
Quarterback Ben DiNucci accounted for four touchdowns and the No. 2 Dukes cruised to a 48-6 win over rival Richmond to clinch a league title all to themselves on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
DiNucci threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brandon Polk one snap after the Spiders’ opening possession was stopped thanks to cornerback Wesley McCormick’s forced fumble on the goal line when Richmond threatened to take an initial lead.
Wide receiver Riley Stapleton caught two touchdowns from DiNucci, an 11-yard score and a 3-yard score.
DiNucci completed 84 percent of this throws for 179 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 39 yards and a score in the contest. His 3-yard touchdown pass to Stapleton came on the series immediately following linebacker Dimitri Holloway’s fumble recovery.
JMU tallied 17 points off of four turnovers in the game.
The Dukes (10-1, 7-0 CAA) conclude their regular-season slate next Saturday at Rhode Island while the Spiders (5-6, 4-3 CAA) wrap up their season at home against William & Mary.
