At halftime, second-seeded James Madison leads Northern Iowa 10-0 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
The lone touchdown of the opening half came on a 15-yard pass from Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci to wide receiver Brandon Polk.
First Down – The big adjustment the Dukes made on offense from their first series to their second series involved using the perimeter passing game more frequently during the second drive. Northern Iowa, which entered Friday allowing only 2.8 yards per carry, gave up just 1.8 yards per carry on five rushing attempts to JMU during its opening possession. DiNucci began the second series with swing passes to running back Jawon Hamilton before finding tight end Dylan Stapleton on a wheel route to get the ball into Panthers territory. The drive was capped with DiNucci’s screen pass to Polk, who turned the quick throw into a 15-yard touchdown and 7-0 lead.
Second Down – That touchdown marked the ninth straight game with a touchdown for Polk, and from the start it was evident the Dukes had a plan to put the ball in Polk’s hands against the Panthers. Polk made six catches for 57 yards in the opening half as he was on the receiving end of comeback routes, screens and even the jet-sweep style touch pass behind the line of scrimmage.
Third Down – Northern Iowa struggled to do anything productive on offense in the first half. The Dukes held the Panthers to 31 total yards while racking up three sacks and four tackles for loss. Defensive end John Daka had two sacks and linebacker Dimitri Holloway had one sack. Daka also forced a fumble that safety D’Angelo Amos recovered. JMU limited UNI to three first downs.
Fourth Down – Having dominated time of possession, 20:27 to 9:33, the Dukes probably feel they should lead by more than 10 points. But JMU had its own mistakes as Percy Agyei-Obese fumbled and five penalties cost the Dukes 45 yards.
