Kyle Novak started right away as a freshman in high school, first batting toward the bottom of the lineup, but by the time the state championship rolled around, he was batting in the second and third spot.
Making the Varsity squad as a freshman was hard enough, according to his high school coach Mark Gjormand, but starting for an entire season as a first-year player was another level of difficulty.
The piece that allowed Novak to shine at a young age wasn’t his defense, which was good enough to play second base, but it was his bat and his calmness at the plate.
After surging up the batting order throughout the season, Novak ended up playing a crucial role in helping the Warhawks win the Class 6 state title in 2015.
“Offensively, he was a vital part,” Gjormand said. “We don’t win a state title in ‘15 without him as a freshman in that lineup. … He’s one of those guys, when the lights are on, he finds a way.”
Novak remained a consistent hitter in high school — batting .425 with 26 RBIs in his junior season — and when he arrived in Harrisonburg in 2019, nothing changed.
The redshirt junior infielder holds a career .303 batting average at JMU, including batting .303 in his freshman year of college. This season, he’s batting .303 with a team-high 31 RBIs — a career-high.
Novak’s success at the plate stems from keeping his batting approach the same, dating back to playing on the youth fields in Northern Virginia.
“I’ve been the same hitter since I was 12,” Novak said. “I’ve done the same things. I’ve had the same stance, the same swing since I was 12. My main thing is just staying consistent.”
Novak has been on a tear this season, reaching base in 24-straight games. During his streak, the Vienna, Va., native is batting .340 with 29 RBIs and 15 walks and the Dukes are 16-8.
Lately Novak has seen different pitching than earlier in the season. JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry moved the first baseman to bat in the third spot in the order behind redshirt sophomore outfielder Chase DeLauter.
Batting behind the preseason All-American has given Novak opportunities to hit with runners on base as DeLauter has walked in nine-straight games, racking up eight intentional walks in the process.
Though teams are walking DeLauter to get to him, Novak said that doesn’t really bother him at the plate, he just has to get ready a tad earlier in the dugout.
“I've actually been trying to get ready earlier like in the dugout, if I know there's opportunities, they're gonna intentionally walk Chase, so I'm not like scrambling on the on deck circle,” Novak said. “I'm ready to go once they do it.”
After those eight intentional walks, Novak is 7-for-8 at the plate with his lone out being a popup on Sunday against Elon after DeLauter was sent to first in the third inning.
When he’s at the plate, Novak is a “professional hitter” in the eyes of Ikenberry.
Ikenberry said Novak’s ability to hit the ball to all parts of the park, as well as handle high velocity pitches are what helps make him such an elite hitter. The other reason: his two-strike approach.
“He really knows what to do with two strikes,” Ikenberry said. “It’s unique because he’s done such a great job for us this year.”
That approach is something that isn’t new for Novak. Gjormand, who’s been around Novak at baseball fields since he was eight years old, compared him to Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto.
“I think the best thing that’s been solid about him since he was a kid, he has a two-strike approach that’s very similar to Juan Soto,” Gjormand said. “He shortens up, he’s going to widen out, he’s going to extend the plate and he’s not afraid to carve with two strikes.”
Through 109 at-bats this season, Novak has logged just 13 strikeouts, but in the rare event he does go down swinging, he’s not happy with himself, Ikenberry said.
The seventh-year head coach of the Dukes said sometimes he has to remind Novak that it’s all right if he chases something off the plate here and there.
“You can tell he gets so upset when he does [strikeout] because he knows, ‘Hey, I’m not supposed to strikeout.’” Ikenberry said. “I’m like, ‘Hey, you’re human. You are going to chase a ball out of the zone every once in a while.’”
